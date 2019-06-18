Atrium Health's Levine Children's Hospital Named a "Best Children's Hospital" for Tenth Consecutive Year

Levine Children's Hospital – which has been nationally ranked for each of the 12 years it has been open – is ranked in multiple specialties, as determined by a combined score that includes metrics in reputation, quality, technology at the facility, and patient and family satisfaction.

The seven specialties that Levine Children's Hospital received a top 50 ranking in include:

Cancer

Nephrology

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Orthopedics

Neonatology

"This national recognition is a testament to the commitment of our physicians and staff to our patients and their families; who are at the center of everything we do," said Callie Dobbins, Levine Children's Hospital facility executive. "It is a privilege to be part of this elite group of institutions that are honored as among the best in the nation, who continuously provide exceptional care and support to all who walk through our doors."

The 13th annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. To create the pediatric rankings, US News & World Report gathers key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. In addition, part of each hospital's score is derived from surveys of more than 11,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

"The biggest takeaway from the rankings is that every family in the communities we serve should know that the best place for their child's care is in their own backyard," said Stacy Nicholson, MD, President of Levine Children's. "You don't need to leave home to receive the attention and medical expertise your child deserves. We have everything you need with great quality and outcomes right here."

At Atrium Health's Levine Children's, families have access to an entire network of children's care – all committed and backed by Levine Children's Hospital. In addition to 150 pediatricians, there are more than 150 specialists across more than 30 specialties, plus children's urgent cares, hospitals, emergency departments and more. The integration of all children's services together under the Levine Children's sub-brand is a reinforcement of what's been there all along: connected, high quality care that's all about kids.

To learn more about the Levine Children's Hospital rankings and meet some of the patients that have benefitted from some of the word-class care provided by Levine Children's Hospital, please visit levinechildrens.org/usnews.

For survival rates, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure and patient volume, availability of programs for particular illnesses and conditions, and for the full rankings, visit Best Children's Hospitals and join the conversation by following the #BestHospitals on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

