Atrium Village, a Senior Lifestyle community is about to get even better!

The first phase of the renovation project is the exterior and the facade of the building. Over the coming weeks construction will begin on the interior including corridors, elevator and lobby area. The project is aimed at revitalizing the community to offer modern and comfortable spaces and stunning new residences featuring new cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Upon completion, every apartment home will be fully renovated with all the comforts of home for easy living, combined with modern community spaces and amenities, and stylish and warm interiors in earthy tones as well as wood and slate finishes.

"Senior Lifestyle is excited to begin a renovation at Atrium Village in partnership with our strong on-site team and stakeholders. We believe the renovation will revitalize the existing community while continuing to meet the ever-changing needs of today's seniors," said Janine Witte, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Senior Lifestyle.

Atrium Village's community spaces will get an extensive update to their two restaurant-style dining venues, a multi-purpose room, perfect for residents to connect and host family gatherings. Most important, the renovation will feature the debut of a new bistro, making it a central point and an essential part of the culture and the community! Other updates include the lounge area and a family center with special air filtrations. These new venues will offer residents even more opportunities to socialize within the community for years to come.

Reuben Rosenfeld, Executive Director said, "We are very excited about Atrium Village's renovation and the many new programs and initiatives that we will soon be offering. We are proud to offer a caregiver support center, a unique space to assist residents and family to navigate residents' different aging journeys. We are confident that these extensive updates will ensure that Atrium Village will continue to provide our residents and their family members the highest quality experiences possible."

Atrium Village has a target completion date of Summer 2021. For more information about this community or to reserve your place on the priority list, call (410) 363-0330.

About Senior Lifestyle Corporation

Senior Lifestyle, founded in 1985, is a privately-held, owner-operator and developer of seniors housing communities. With a portfolio of 180 communities located throughout 28 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. For more information, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.

