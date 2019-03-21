ATS Launches Demo on SDN Performance Comparison with Multi-Data Paths (Tungsten Fabric, FD.io) at ONS North America 2019

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATS, a KGPCo company, is pleased to announce that it will be demonstrating SDN Deployment with Multi-Data Paths in collaboration with Sofioni Networks at the 2019 Open Networking Summit (ONS) North America, which takes place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA from April 3rd through the 5th.

The demo will illustrate the performance of Vector Packet Processing (VPP) versus Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) vRouter, both being controlled by the same Tungsten Fabric controller. It will have a Tungsten Fabric Control Plane connected to one of the computers running VPP as data path instead of the regular kernel module or DPDK vRouter, with all servers connected to the same Top-of-the-Rack to ensure similar environment. A side-by-side performance of the two data planes will be demonstrated by adjusting the network conditions through a background flow generator and changing the number of background flows injected into the network.

"ONS North America gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase just how well ATS and KGPCo are positioned to innovate the next generation of network domains. Our presence at the industry's premier open network event also allows us to talk about ATS' capabilities in Open Source, SDN, DevOps, Continuous Integration/Continuous Development (CI/CD) and Virtualized Network Function (VNF)" said Al Agarwal, CEO, ATS. "By leveraging KGPCo's expertise as a market leader in the telecommunications space, ATS has significantly boosted its whitebox integration services capabilities at a time when customers are recognizing the importance of and moving to whitebox open standards hardware and software environments."

For more information, please contact:

Jaimie Pfeiffer AVP Marketing, KGPCo Phone: 206-948-0880 Email: Jaimie.Pfeiffer@kgpco.com Web: www.kgpco.com

About ATS

ATS, a KGPCo company, is a service delivery organization with core competencies in Open Source Software in Virtual Infrastructure Management, Software-Defined-Networking, Network Functions Virtualization, Cyber Security, Data Analytics and Professional Services.

Our multidisciplinary team delivers comprehensive, strategic, innovative and sustainable solutions. We are a New Jersey-based technology company with a global presence, and hold a broad range of certifications across the industry and functional areas along with in-depth experience working with a variety of roles and organizations. Our technical development centers enable us to efficiently manage costs while providing sophisticated applications that provide real value to our clients.

ABOUT KGPCo

KGPCo is the leading provider of complete, customized, and scalable supply chain and network transformation solutions for the communications industry, whose vision is to be the go-to partner that enables customers to build, optimize and transform their networks. KGPCo is the only large-scale organization that combines a comprehensive suite of technical strategy and implementation services with a national logistics network and portfolio of technology partnerships. With a Solution Innovation Center to evaluate, design, and engineer cloud and virtualization solutions developed and operationalized in a live network environment, KGPCo is focused on being a trusted partner for customers and providing a single brand that can deliver a complement of network solutions.

SOURCE ATS

Related Links

http://www.kgpco.com

