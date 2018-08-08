AtScale Appoints Jit Saxena as Member of the Board

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AtScale, the industry leader in data federation and cloud transformation, today announced the appointment of Jit Saxena as Member of the Board.

Saxena is a legend in the data and analytics industry. As the founder, chairman, and CEO of Netezza, Jit led the company's initial public offering and acquisition by IBM for $1.7 billion. Saxena also founded and led Applix, a leader in analytical CRM software, which he took public in 1994. Today, Jit advises a finite number of technology startups, including DataRobot, a leader in automated machine learning, where he shares board membership with Chris Lynch, AtScale's CEO.

"Jit's an incredible leader who knows what it takes for companies like AtScale to create and ultimately dominate enterprise markets. He's taken two companies public and is a highly sought after advisor. The timing is perfect for us to leverage his experience as AtScale is on a meteoric trajectory," said Chris Lynch, CEO at AtScale.

Lynch, who recently joined AtScale as its new CEO, has focused the company on cloud, hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud enablement, disrupting a traditionally on-premise monolithic data analytics industry.

"My entire career has been focused on enabling businesses to monetize information. When Chris joined AtScale, the opportunity to collaborate on one of the largest data management and analytics opportunities of the last 20 years was irresistible. AtScale's ability to federate disparate data silos and seamlessly enable cloud transformation provides organizations with unparalleled freedom and flexibility to choose technology offerings and cloud providers as they continue to evolve," said Saxena.

Connect Anything. Everywhere.

With 75% of CIOs making a move to the cloud, Forrester estimates the 2018 global cloud market at $178B with an anticipated compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%. However, transition and growth are gated by the fact that CIOs have 100s, sometimes 1000s of applications that would need to be rewritten in order for them to continue to be supported and deliver value in the Cloud.

AtScale is the answer for the CIO's cloud strategy. AtScale's data federation capabilities alleviate the complexity of disparate data silos, enabling organizations to dynamically shift between on-premise, cloud and multi-cloud deployments without disrupting users or applications.

As enterprises globally execute a multi-cloud strategy, AtScale is uniquely positioned to accelerate, secure and simplify the modern enterprise's multi-platform, multi-cloud and multi-application journey.

Learn More:



To find out more about how AtScale works, simply go to www.atscale.com/cloud

About AtScale



AtScale is the industry leader in data federation and cloud transformation, enabling enterprises to modernize application architectures and accelerate business intelligence, A.I. and Machine Learning initiatives. By eliminating data location constraints, AtScale accelerates enterprise multi-platform and multi-cloud adoption with greater agility, performance and security -- all without disrupting the business. Led by industry veterans from Yahoo!, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco and Oracle, AtScale is delivering enterprise transformation globally for firms including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, GlaxoSmithKline and many more.

