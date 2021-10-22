ATSG Achieves CRN Triple Crown Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG, as a 2021 Triple Crown Award recipient. This award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN's prestigious lists, the Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150, and Tech Elite 250 in the same year.

For eight consecutive years, the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise within the IT channel.

"ATSG is honored to be named to this very exclusive list of only forty-five IT Solution Providers for the second consecutive year," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Our ongoing culture of innovation, quality of service, and overall commitment to our clients' digital transformation success have helped us obtain this noteworthy achievement. I am extremely proud of the skills, dedication, and collaboration across our organization, in conjunction with our strategic partners, for the superb execution against our mission and vision."

The Triple Crown accreditation recognizes ATSG as one of the largest, fastest-growing IT solution providers in North America who hold the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. This achievement emphasizes ATSG's ability to provide innovative technology services that drive positive business outcomes and ensure a delighted consumer from both an IT organizational and end-user perspective.

"What an achievement to attain the Triple Crown Award — we are thrilled to congratulate these top solution providers who are leading the pack by revenue in North America, and whom have experienced more substantial growth this year than many other channel organizations while maintaining and building upon the technical skills that result in the highest level of service in the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "This award is the trifecta of honor, highlighting truly extraordinary solution providers who continue to go above and beyond in their contributions to the channel and to the future of the industry with their dedication and expertise."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York.

For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and, end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

