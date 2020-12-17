ATSG Acquires MTM Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of MTM Technologies, Inc. an IT managed services company, with deep Cisco and Citrix partnerships and solutions. With a complementary portfolio to ATSG's rediManage, rediTech, rediCloud, and rediSecure offerings, the acquisition bolsters ATSG with an expanded national footprint, as well as a deepened expertise in datacenter, endpoint, network, and cybersecurity infrastructure. It also further expands and extends the long-standing ATSG ecosystem relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, and Citrix.

With the MTM Technologies acquisition, ATSG continues to grow its customer relationships and overall offerings portfolio with some specific emphasis on workforce mobility and cloud-enabled collaboration. MTM's technology solutions, such as the AnyWhere App, provides users with secure, simple access to the applications, data, and IT services they need. In addition, the team of MTM experts and engineers hold an array of impressive certifications and specializations, providing even further scale, capabilities, and technical expertise to ATSG.

"Our acquisition of MTM highly complements our overall services and solutions, in strategic alignment with our Technology Solutions as a Service innovation, for our valued clients. This investment represents yet another important compelling opportunity for ATSG as the market demand for our offerings across multiple industries is rapidly growing. The acquisition also adds to both our global delivery capacity and targeted in-market commercial presence," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG.

"In addition, to the enhanced services and solutions that MTM adds to ATSG, we have also welcomed a talented new team to the ATSG family. During these unprecedented times, ATSG's executive commitment to its employees has provided a safe, secure, and stable environment that has allowed our team to flourish. We fully embrace the combined expertise and talent of the larger organization and look forward to continued acceleration and thought leadership in 2021," said Elizabeth K. Kubycheck, Chief Administrative Officer, ATSG.

As ATSG looks ahead to 2021, they will continue to focus on growth, both organically and through future acquisitions. The company began over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator and has aggressively transformed over the past decade to a Tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions. The acquisition of MTM depicts the execution of yet another milestone in ATSG's strategic growth plan and is its fifth acquisition over the last thirty-six months; ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018, HNS, and ShoreGroup Solutions in late 2019. ATSG will continue to evaluate future investments and alliances that strategically enhance their tech-enabled managed services and overall Technology Solutions as a Service digital transformation strategy and offerings.

For more information on ATSG's acquisition of MTM Technologies, visit www.atsg.net, email [email protected] or call (914) 984-2400.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York.

For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

ATSG

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG

Related Links

http://www.atsg.net

