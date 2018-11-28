ATSG Announces Expansion of their Microsoft Practice through Key Acquisition

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of VDX, a provider of project-based consulting and a Microsoft award-winning cloud partner. Providing a range of complementary services, the acquisition accelerates ATSG's growth plans with expansion of existing capabilities, entry into adjacent markets and additional depth of industry domain expertise.

VDX is a leading provider of project-based consulting and managed services with vast experience in delivering flexible solutions. Additionally, VDX has a close collaboration with industry-leading partners and has a unique niche to deliver agile solutions to organizations with complex demands.

"VDX provides an exciting opportunity for ATSG, especially within our Microsoft oriented practice areas," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, President, ATSG. "The additional capabilities strengthen and extend our rediTech consulting and project engineering business unit, specifically in the Microsoft Azure and O365 solution space, and significantly deepen our overall Microsoft relationship."

The acquisition of VDX accelerates ATSG's plans for growth and is the second acquisition over the last year and a half; ATSG previously acquired QTS in early 2017. ATSG will continue to evaluate alliances that strategically enhance their managed services and overall Technology Solutions as a Service portfolio. The acquisition also adds to ATSG's capacity and geographic presence in the Northeast region.

"The ATSG acquisition of VDX provides a major growth opportunity for our combined business and enhances services for our clients. With the backing of ATSG, VDX clients will benefit from a holistic portfolio and complete end-to-end managed services solution," said Rob English, Founder of VDX.

For more information on ATSG's acquisition of VDX, visit www.atsg.net

About ATSG

ATSG is a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance the end-user experience. ATSG provides technology solutions as a service to a variety of customers; leveraging their portfolio of rediCloud™, rediTech™ and rediManage™, which includes deep expertise in technology consulting, wireless and network, unified communications, collaboration, cloud solutions, data center, mobility and productivity solutions.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Briarcliff Manor, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page.

