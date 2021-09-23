ATSG Expands Global Desktop as a Service and Cloud Workspace with Acquisition of dinCloud, LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of dinCloud, LLC, a leading Cloud Services and Virtualized Workspace Subscription Provider with a global hybrid and multicloud footprint. With a complementary portfolio to that of ATSG's Technology Solutions as a Service offerings, the acquisition bolsters ATSG's global cloud business with a focused set of Virtual Hosted Desktops and Infrastructure as a Service offerings, as well as the expansion of the global delivery footprint. dinCloud has become a rapidly growing leader in the cloud infrastructure, hosted workspaces, desktop as a service, and cloud security arena and further expands the long-standing ATSG partner ecosystem relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, and Citrix. The acquisition also spans a multichannel, go to market approach, inclusive of other service providers and solutions aggregators, across Large Enterprises, as well as Middle Market end user customers.

With the dinCloud acquisition, ATSG continues to grow its customer relationships and overall offerings portfolio with specific emphasis on the rapidly growing, secure virtualized desktops and applications hosting markets, as well as cloud infrastructure services. dinCloud's managed technology solutions, provides users with secure, simple access to the desktops, applications, data, and IT services they need to work from anywhere, at any time. In addition, the team of dinCloud experts and engineers hold an array of impressive certifications and specializations, providing even further scale, capabilities, technical expertise, and intellectual property to ATSG.

"I am thrilled to join ATSG, a recognized leader in the tech-enabled managed services space," said Mark Briggs, CEO of dinCloud. "With this move, we further enhance our capabilities for our employees, our clients and our channels. Our joint vision and collaboration with ATSG is in perfect alignment and we look forward to serving many of our clients and channel partners in a leveraged model that will benefit our customers."

"The dinCloud acquisition was a clear strategic choice to complement both our Cloud and Digital Workplace Services portfolio," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer of ATSG. "The global synergies between ATSG and dinCloud were immediately apparent, with their passion for customer success, innovation and deep channel partnerships. We are very excited about this fantastic combination."

As ATSG looks ahead to 2022, they will continue to focus on growth, both organically and through future acquisitions. The company began over 25 years ago as an enterprise network and systems integrator and has aggressively transformed over the past decade to a Tech-enabled MSP, featuring highly secure, multicloud solutions, powered by the ATSG automation platform Ai2. The acquisition of dinCloud depicts the execution of yet another milestone in ATSG's strategic growth plan and is its seventh acquisition over the last 3 years; ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018, HNS, ShoreGroup Solutions in late 2019, MTM in 2020 and the DatAvail IMS business unit in 2021. ATSG will continue to evaluate future investments and alliances that strategically enhance their tech-enabled managed services and overall Technology Solutions as a Service digital transformation strategy and offerings.

The dinCloud acquisition serves as the first acquisition under Ron Zampolin's new role as President of Corporate Development and further expands on the focused transformation strategy ATSG is successfully executing. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to dinCloud during the transaction.

