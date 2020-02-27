ATSG has Been Recognized on CRN's 2020 MSP500 Elite 150 List

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company has named ATSG to its 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements, and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers.

This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.

Placement in the Elite 150 of CRN's MSP 500 list identifies ATSG as one of the leading IT solutions and managed services providers. ATSG's growth in managed services is a testament to their core strategy, values and culture, while bringing innovation and commercial capabilities to their portfolio of customers.

"MSPs are the critical bridge for customers looking to assess, implement and migrate their IT and cloud solutions to drive efficiencies, lower costs and secure your environment," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our team at The Channel Company, I want to congratulate the accomplished companies on CRN's 2020 MSP 500 list and thank them for their commitment to finding innovative solutions that move the IT channel forward."

"ATSG is honored to receive this highly regarded industry award," said Anthony D'Ambrosi, ATSG, Chief Executive Officer. "Our overall success as a technology-enabled managed services provider is highlighted by our comprehensive portfolio of Technology Solutions as a Service and our deep domain expertise. This award directly reflects ATSG's mission and vision, to provide exceptional client experiences by delivering innovative and effective digital solutions, while ensuring the highest standards of quality of service and cybersecurity."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at: https://www.crn.com/news/managed-services/the-2020-managed-service-provider-500.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world class IT operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at www.atsg.net, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

