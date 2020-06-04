ATSG Named to CRN's 2020 Solution Provider 500 List

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ATSG to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

ATSG, Inc. was founded as an IT solution provider with an initial focus in the enterprise networking arena. Since then, ATSG has grown and evolved into a holistic Managed IT services company, bringing Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to the marketplace at large. This expansion of capabilities and offerings includes public and private cloud, collaboration, unified communications, contact center, digital workplace, mobility, hybrid infrastructure, and security.

"ATSG's accelerated growth and transformational success is a result of our maniacal commitment to our clients, the depth of our technical and operational expertise, and coupled with our thoughtful culture of innovation and tangible results," said Anthony D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "During a series of unparalleled circumstances in this marketplace, I am extraordinarily proud of how our team continues to prove that effective collaboration, focusing on delivering on our promises, has resulted in exceeding our clients' expectations."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative services that enable today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through our Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) portfolio to a wide variety of enterprises and organizations; leveraging our comprehensive offerings of rediTech, rediManage, and rediSecure, which deliver reliable, elastic, dynamic information technology, and world-class operations.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

ATSG

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG

Related Links

http://www.atsg.net

