ATSG Named to the 2021 CRN® Tech Elite 250 List

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a leading, tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, will honor ATSG on its 2021 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list features IT solution providers of all sizes in North America that have earned cutting-edge technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have separated themselves from the pack as top solution providers, earning multiple, premier IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from industry-leading technology providers.

Each year, The Channel Company's research group and CRN editors distinguish the most client-driven technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Solution providers that have earned these high honors — enabling them to deliver exclusive products, services, and customer support — are then selected from a pool of online applicants as well as from The Channel Company's solution provider database.

ATSG's continued growth illustrates its ongoing commitment to offering the highest level of technical enablement and services innovation expertise to its clients. ATSG's targeted acquisition model rapidly integrates exceptional technologists into its unified organizational platform. As clients' digital priorities continue to accelerate, ATSG's primary goal is the rapid design and delivery of the most reliable, scalable, and secure services that take advantage of the best technology stacks available in the marketplace.

"ATSG is proud to be named to this list by CRN for its second consecutive year," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, Chief Executive Officer, ATSG. "Our fundamental strategies around client intimacy, delivery excellence, people development, and innovation drive the success of our business as a truly tech-enabled Managed Service Provider. We are honored to be recognized for our proven ability to leverage our global technology proficiencies to deliver outstanding client experiences with tangible benefits."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list highlights the top solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the best level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their talents and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment to really conveying the most exceptional business value to their customers."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About ATSG

ATSG is a global tech-enabled managed services and solutions company focused on innovative solutions to enhance today's digital enterprise and end-user experiences. ATSG provides Intelligent IT through Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) to a variety of customers; leveraging an offerings portfolio of rediTech, rediManage, rediCloud, and rediSecure, which delivers reliable, elastic, dynamic infrastructure, collaboration, applications, as well as world-class IT operations.

Headquartered in Manhattan, New York, ATSG is a portfolio company of RunTide Capital, a private equity firm focused on building tech-enabled growth companies.

ATSG is a privately held company headquartered in Manhattan, New York. For more information on ATSG, please visit us on the web at http://www.atsg.net/, like us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, or become a fan on our Facebook page. #AboutATSG

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Press Contact:

Elizabeth Kubycheck

[email protected]

SOURCE ATSG

Related Links

http://www.atsg.net

