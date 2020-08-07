ATS.io Announces Release of Its Highly-Anticipated iOS Betting App

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Users have had the opportunity to rave about the ATS Sports Betting, Odds, and Bet Tracker app for Android. Now, the ATS app has joined the party for Apple devices as well with the release of its highly-anticipated iOS version of the app.

The ATS app does it all. Comprehensive matchup data provides a statistical deep dive for every game, including a score prediction and the betting consensus percentages. A robust odds screen updates the betting lines at several sportsbooks in the market with live odds for full-game, first half, and quarters/periods for all of the major US sports. The ATS odds catalog even includes futures betting odds.

Ironically, if you go streaking with six wins in a row, you'll get an ATS t-shirt and those that win seven or more in a row for the streak contest win free cash prizes. You can track your wagers, follow other handicappers, message with other app users, and utilize all of the features of the best sports betting app in the industry.

"The launch of the ATS iOS app gives us an opportunity to showcase what an app made for bettors by bettors can really do," said BJ Peters, a marketing specialist for ATS. "The Android app has had positive returns, but we were missing a big sector of smartphone users. We're excited to see how the app takes off now that it is available to virtually everybody."

The ATS app can be found in the Apple Store, the Google Play Store, or by downloading it from the ATS website.

About ATS: ATS launched in 2018 to provide industry coverage and sportsbook reviews, but also to provide readers with a one-stop shop for all things betting, including free picks, previews, predictions, and recently launched the ATS Sports Betting Tracker App for Android. Users can enter and track their picks, but can also get betting matchups, league stats, and even message other users to talk about games and events. Please visit https://ats.io to learn more.

