AT&T 5G Launches in 28 New Markets, Including the First with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) Technology

DALLAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T's* 5G network is now live for consumers in 28 additional markets across the country and covers more than 160 million people. With today's launch, AT&T now offers access to 5G on its best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 355 markets in the U.S.2

In parts of some markets, AT&T has enabled dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology which allows carriers to share the same channel between both 4G and 5G users simultaneously, based on demand, creating a seamless experience for customers. Through DSS, AT&T can deploy 5G faster and more efficiently to help more customers take advantage of 5G technology, sooner. This technology helps create an intelligent and robust network for customers.

"DSS is an important steppingstone on our path to nationwide 5G," said Igal Elbaz, SVP of wireless and access technology. "We were the first U.S. carrier to deploy this technology in our network, and it's now playing an important role as we work toward a nationwide 5G footprint this summer."

The latest 5G markets available this week include:

Arkansas

1. Ouachita County

Florida

1. Melbourne

2. Miami

3. Orlando

4. West Palm Beach

Hawaii

1. Maui County

Idaho

1. Idaho County

Illinois

1. Alton-Granite City

Michigan

1. Jackson

Missouri

1. Columbia

Minnesota

1. Chippewa County

North Dakota/Minnesota

1. Fargo-Moorhead

Oregon

1. Eugene-Springfield

Pennsylvania

1. Crawford County

Puerto Rico

1. Aguadilla

2. Aibonito Municipality

3. Arecibo

4. Mayaguez

5. Ponce

6. Rincon Municipality

7. San Juan

Tennessee

1. Lake County

Texas

1. Austin

2. Dallas

3. Navarro County

4. Victoria

5. Wilson County

Utah

1. Salt Lake City

Additionally, we offer access to our 5G+ network, enabling super-fast speeds and responsive connections in parts of 35 cities.2

Learn more about AT&T's 5G network at att.com/5gforyou.

