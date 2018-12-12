AT&T and Cradlepoint Provide the First Step on the Path to 5G for First Responders and Businesses

These Cradlepoint 5G Evolution routers are available only to FirstNet subscribers and AT&T business customers until March 2019.

IBR900- 1200M and IBR1700- 1200M – Ruggedized, GPS-enabled mobile routers built to connect a wide range of in-vehicle applications that can be used in a variety of public safety and commercial settings: police cruisers, ambulances, fire apparatuses, mobile command centers, public utility vehicles, school buses, delivery trucks, taxi and limo fleets, and more.

and – Ruggedized, GPS-enabled mobile routers built to connect a wide range of in-vehicle applications that can be used in a variety of public safety and commercial settings: police cruisers, ambulances, fire apparatuses, mobile command centers, public utility vehicles, school buses, delivery trucks, taxi and limo fleets, and more. AER2200- 1200M – An all-in-one office router designed for small- to medium-sized businesses.

– An all-in-one office router designed for small- to medium-sized businesses. MC400- 1200M – A modular modem that can be used with applicable Cradlepoint routers to provide primary or secondary LTE connectivity on the FirstNet communications platform or other AT&T networks.

These routers provide fast, highly secure and reliable wireless connectivity today. And their modular modem design will allow users to easily upgrade the routers as new technologies become available. Cradlepoint and AT&T are collaborating on the development of 5G solutions that will provide public safety and business customers with a path to full 5G connectivity in the future.

"The new opportunities that 5G will bring have captured the interest and imagination of both the public safety and enterprise sectors," said Brian Partridge, vice president at 451 Research. "AT&T and Cradlepoint are helping lay the foundation for future 5G success by helping bring faster speeds to these groups today while collaborating to deliver a potential pathway to full 5G as it becomes available in the future."

For Public Safety

These Cradlepoint devices are certified as FirstNet Ready™, undergoing more than 3,500 tests. That means first responders using these routers can experience fast connections while still benefitting from FirstNet's unique qualities, like enhanced security on a dedicated and physically separate network core, prioritized communications, increased coverage and capacity through Band 14, and more.

With multiple device options available, public safety entities have the flexibility to choose the right tool for the job. For example, Cradlepoint's in-vehicle router could be used to enhance first responders' ability to send and receive high-quality video while in the field and enable computer-aided dispatch (CAD) for police cruisers, fire trucks, or ambulances. Public safety entities could also drop the router into a mobile command center to establish connectivity during a disaster or planned event.

"Uniting the unmatched benefits of FirstNet with the future promises of 5G can unlock a whole new world of public safety potential. These Cradlepoint devices serve as an important step in that progression," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, FirstNet at AT&T. "By bringing these devices to the FirstNet ecosystem, we can continue to keep public safety on the cutting-edge in network technology. First responders can benefit from fast speeds today while getting a path to easily move to 5G at a future state without having to fully rip and replace their equipment."

FirstNet subscribers can get in touch with their local sales rep to order these Cradlepoint devices. New customers can order by visiting FirstNet.com and clicking on "contact us."

For Businesses

As businesses embrace digital transformation and the Internet of Things (IoT), they are connecting more people, places and things than ever before. Cradlepoint's portfolio of wireless edge solutions for business are designed to work with the AT&T network to provide the reach, reliability, and speed businesses need. For example, they'll be able to move large sets of enterprise data to and from the cloud, and to support more IoT devices.

Businesses looking to grow their IoT footprint can use the Cradlepoint IBR200 and IBR600 series IoT gateway solutions to provide managed and highly secure connectivity to Internet of Things deployments, such as kiosks, digital signage, and video surveillance. These IoT gateways are compatible with the AT&T's IoT platforms.

"As cellular technology advances in speed and reliability, businesses are excited to embrace 5G technology. These Cradlepoint devices are the perfect wireless solution to complement how a company uses AT&T Fiber to power their business," said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer, AT&T Business. "These solutions bring intelligent connectivity to new destinations – empowering businesses as they innovate and create new revenue opportunities."

Businesses interested in the routers can contact their AT&T sales representatives and find more information at https://www.business.att.com/products/wireless-broadband.html

More on our path to 5G can be found at att.com/5Gnews.

1 Until March 2019

2 These new edge solutions take advantage of AT&T's 5G Evolution network – capable of reaching peak theoretical speeds of at least 400 megabits per second for capable devices3 – and LTE-LAA network – capable of reaching peak theoretical speeds of 1 gigabit per second for capable devices.3 By the end of the year, 5G Evolution will be available in more than 400 markets with nationwide coverage planned for 2019. And LTE-LAA is in parts of 31 cities with more coming this year.

3 Actual speeds are lower and will vary. See http://about.att.com/sites/broadband/performance for more information on wireless speeds.

