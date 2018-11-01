AT&T and Fox Networks Group Renew Multi-Year Deal Across AT&T's Distribution Platforms

"We are pleased to have closed a multi-year deal with Fox for their entire array of content. Our customers will continue to enjoy their programming live and on-demand on all their devices, both at home and on-the-go," said Daniel York, chief content officer and senior executive vice president for AT&T Communications. "Fox has worked with us in this deal to deliver more choice for consumers and better value to AT&T customers."

Fox Networks Group President of Distribution Mike Biard added: "We're pleased to expand our partnership with AT&T through this wide-ranging agreement which ensures that our top-rated entertainment and sports programming will remain broadly available to DirecTV, DIRECTNOW and U-Verse customers for the foreseeable future."

About Fox Networks Group

Fox Networks Group (FNG) is a primary operating unit of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA). FNG consists of Fox Television Group, which includes Fox Broadcasting Company and 20th Century Fox Television; Fox Sports Media Group; Fox Cable Networks, which includes FX Networks and National Geographic Partners; and Fox Networks Group Europe and Latin America. Together these units create, program and distribute the world's most popular entertainment, sports and nonfiction programming.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America's biggest test.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW , we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.

1 DIRECTV NOW packages require an a la carte subscription to SHOWTIME in order to access on demand content and third-party authentication to SHOWTIME Anytime app.

SOURCE AT&T

Related Links

http://www.att.com

