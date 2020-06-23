AT&T and National Labor Relations Board First to Complete a Task Order Under Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions Program

OAKTON, Va., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* completed delivery of Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services (MTIPS) to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in March under GSA's new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) technology procurement program. It was the first Task Order completed by an agency and vendor under EIS and allows NLRB to easily purchase additional advanced technology capabilities from us using the advantageous pricing structures offered under EIS.

Our MTIPS service provides NLRB cybersecurity protections supporting inbound and outbound network traffic to and from the public internet as well as across NLRB intranet sites. It includes integration with a capability called Open Threat Exchange (OTX) that provides open access to a global community of threat researchers and security professionals. OTX delivers community-generated threat data, enables collaborative research and automates the process of updating security infrastructure with threat data from any source.

MTIPS was developed by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to allow U.S. Federal agencies to physically and logically connect to the public Internet and other external connections in compliance with the Office of Management and Budget's (OMB) Trusted Internet Connection (TIC) initiative. OMB's TIC initiative aims to limit the number of access points to federal agency networks to help improve the government's ability to monitor and manage malicious network traffic.

"We were able to help the National Labor Relations Board fortify its network against cyberattacks in a matter of weeks after receiving the initial Task Order," said Chris Smith, Vice President – Civilian Agencies and Shared Services, AT&T Global Public Sector. "Our work with the National Labor Relations Board underscores the ease and speed with which we are able to transition agencies to EIS."

About the National Labor Relations Board

The National Labor Relations Board is an independent federal agency vested with the power to safeguard employees' rights to organize and to determine whether to have unions as their bargaining representative. The agency also acts to prevent and remedy unfair labor practices committed by private sector employers and unions.

Go here for more information about AT&T's work in the public sector.

