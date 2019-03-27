AT&T AUDIENCE Network's "The Dan Patrick Show" and "The Rich Eisen Show" Expand to B/R Live

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* AUDIENCE Network today announced it has expanded distribution for two of its most popular sports shows. "The Dan Patrick Show" and "The Rich Eisen Show" are now available for free on B/R Live.

"Like our show, Bleacher Report is always looking for what's next in delivering entertaining sports content to the fans," said Dan Patrick. "I see B/R Live as the perfect next step in distribution for the DP Show."

"I couldn't be more excited to be teaming up with the Bleacher Report brand and B/R Live," said Rich Eisen. "All the new synergy brings the show closer to our loyal fans."

"We're always looking for ways to provide consumers with the sports and news content they want as we bring together the elements of the new AT&T to innovate," said Dan York, chief content officer, AT&T. "This is one example of how we're giving customers a new level of choice and value as we deliver a more personalized and immersive entertainment experience. With this, Dan and Rich's passionate fans will now be able to keep up with the shows on B/R Live in addition to AT&T's AUDIENCE Network."

You can watch and listen to both shows for free on B/R Live online as well as on the B/R Live app through iTunes or Google Play; and/or Apple TV, the Roku platform and Amazon Fire TV.

For fans with DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or WatchTV, you can continue catching "The Dan Patrick Show" live each weekday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET and "The Rich Eisen Show" live each weekday 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET on AT&T AUDIENCE Network, DIRECTV Ch. 239.

Fans can also download the Dan Patrick Show app and the Rich Eisen Show app to stay up to date on the go.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on 3rd party data.

About AT&T AUDIENCE Network

Always Original. Always Bold. Never Ordinary. AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings fresh, provocative content exclusively to DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV NOW customers. It's committed to pushing the envelope with a growing slate of critically acclaimed original series.

Its latest lineup includes an adaptation of Stephen King's "Mr. Mercedes" and conspiracy thriller "Condor." Original comedies include "Loudermilk" and the industry-first polyamorous romcom "You Me Her." AT&T AUDIENCE Network brings viewers real drama with its original documentaries "The Volunteers" and "Alone In The Game" and intimate celebrity interviews on "Off Camera with Sam Jones." "The Dan Patrick Show" and "The Rich Eisen Show" offer sports fans live, daily news from renowned sports journalists. And "Undeniable with Dan Patrick" puts viewers front row for in-depth chats with sports icons like Ray Lewis and Oscar De La Hoya. Plus, music fans can see exclusive concerts by today's hottest artists on AUDIENCE Music. It's original entertainment you won't see anywhere else.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

http://about.att.com

