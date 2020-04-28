AT&T California Teams with VetsinTech for Veterans Training Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced the continuation of a training series for veterans. Working together with AT&T California and its "Believe Bay Area" initiative, VetsinTech is holding additional training for veterans to sharpen their skills in web development. As a result of the ongoing Shelter-in-Place mandate, VetsinTech quickly pivoted core parts of its business, moving them online, and this includes training for veterans and their spouses.

"We're most grateful for AT&T California's commitment to supporting training and employment opportunities for our veterans," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "Through AT&T's generous grant, VetsinTech can continue to train dozens more veterans in web development. These technical skills are high demand and will open up job opportunities or career advancements for veterans."

"VetsinTech is making invaluable mentorship and technology training broadly available to our vets at this challenging time. Veterans can take advantage of these valuable online resources to either secure a meaningful career opportunity or extend their skill sets and responsibilities in current roles," said Rhonda Johnson, President- AT&T California. "We're delighted to support VetsinTech as they ready our veterans to springboard into developing or future opportunities especially as the market rebounds to normal."

Last fall, AT&T California selected VetsinTech as one of a handful of prominent local organizations for a generous grant as part of AT&T's Believe Bay Area ™, a community and employee-driven initiative focused on building skills and creating career pathways and employment opportunities. AT&T's initiative targets underserved communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result of AT&T California's grant, VetsinTech has trained dozens of veterans in honing their skills for web development and cloud infrastructure.

Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit that supports our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co . For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.

