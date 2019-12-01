AT&T Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: All the Best Cell Phone & AT&T Wireless Savings Shared by Save Bubble
A review of the best AT&T Cyber Monday 2019 deals right now, featuring the top AT&T Wireless Galaxy, Pixel, iPhone & Android smartphone sales
Dec 01, 2019, 19:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Searching for the top AT&T deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deal reviewers at Save Bubble have published their list of the best AT&T Wireless and Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphone deals for 2019. Find their updated list of links to deals below.
Best AT&T deals:
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone XS & XS Max - at AT&T
- Get the Apple iPhone XR, 8, 7 & SE for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Get a FREE Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ - at AT&T
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Get the LG G8X ThinQ for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Get the Google Pixel 4 for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - buy one Apple Watch and get up to $500 off the second at AT&T
- Save $30 on the Google Home Mini at AT&T - ends 12/4
- Save 20% on select AirPods - when you buy any eligible smartphone at AT&T (ends 12/5)
- Check out the full range of AT&T internet and TV deals - choose between a $250 reward card, Polk Command Bar and JBL Link 300 voice activated speaker when you bundle TV & internet this holiday season
As one of the biggest and fastest carriers in the US, AT&T is recognized for its unlimited data plans, 4G LTE and nationwide coverage. The company provides topnotch Internet, fixed phone, and TV services. Additionally, AT&T Wireless has numerous cell phone models for customers to choose from, bundled with unlimited data, talk and text subscriptions. All of 2019's best smartphones, such as the Apple iPhone 11 Pro with triple-lens camera, the Samsung Galaxy S10 with dynamic AMOLED screen and the Google Pixel 4 with Night Sight, can all be acquired through an AT&T line and installment plan.
Holiday shoppers can find impressive deals on premium cell phones this Cyber Monday, with discounts of up to 75% off on iPhones, up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy phones, and similar savings on other Android flagship models. The latest Apple Watch, the Series 5, which now features an always-on display, is available with a special deal on the second unit purchased. Internet, TV and landline phone plans are also available with time-limited rewards.
