AT&T Cyber Monday 2019: Top iPhone & Android Cell Phone Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

Dec 01, 2019, 23:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best AT&T Wireless deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy Note10+ and more cell phone deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Retail Fuse.
Best AT&T iPhone deals:
- Get the Apple iPhone XR, 8, 7 & SE for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone XS & XS Max - at AT&T
Best AT&T Android deals:
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10 - click the link for the latest deals at AT&T
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
- Get a FREE Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ - at AT&T
- Get the LG G8X ThinQ for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Get the Google Pixel 4 for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
More AT&T deals:
- Save 20% on select AirPods - when you buy any eligible smartphone at AT&T (ends 12/5)
- Save up to $500 on Apple Watch Series 5 & 4 smartwatches - buy one Apple Watch and get up to $500 off the second at AT&T
- Save $30 on the Google Home Mini at AT&T - ends 12/4
- Check out the full range of AT&T internet and TV deals
AT&T offers deals which include some of the hottest phones on the market. The Apple iPhone series including the premium iPhone 11 Pro Max is available with AT&T Wireless monthly plans. Flagship models from brands like Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel are also options although there are budget cell phone choices too, including the Samsung Galaxy J7.
Are there still lots of deals available to shoppers on Cyber Monday? Retailers heavily focus on their online promotions after the Thanksgiving weekend rolls over. Cyber Monday deals typically feature savings on new products as well as continuations of current sales.
Amazon and Walmart top the list of Cyber Monday retailers, generating a combined 82.5% of online sales during the event last year.
