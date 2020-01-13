AT&T Expands Mobile Network in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* added nearly 200 new cell sites to its 4G LTE network in Kentucky last year to help give customers faster, more reliable wireless service. The sites included 89 new macro cell towers and 110 small cells. Additionally, 5G service was expanded in the Louisville area bringing the latest technology to even more customers. These investments are part of the nearly $800 million AT&T has made in its Kentucky wireless and wireline networks over the last 3 years.

The majority of the new macro towers also include equipment to enable Fixed Wireless Internet service. This innovative service delivers an internet connection with typical download speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of at least 1Mbps.** The connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on a customer's home or business, creating an efficient way to deliver last-mile high-speed internet to customers living in underserved rural areas. To date, we have made Fixed Wireless service available to more than 67,000 homes and small businesses in parts of 57 Kentucky counties.

The towers used to provide this service are connected to AT&T's network using AT&T fiber optics. AT&T has nearly 1.5 million strand miles of fiber optics covering Kentucky which enables the company to offer a wide variety of products and services delivering the high-speed connectivity Kentucky businesses and residents need.

"This technology improves our quality of life and delivers the world to our communities whether it be through the laptop of a corporate CEO or the iPad of a curious fifth grader," said Speaker of the House David Osborne. "AT&T's work on this project is appreciated, and with continued commitment to expanding coverage will provide yet another tool in the Commonwealth's effort to attract new investment."

"This expansion of access to wireless high-speed internet is incredibly important and makes the area more attractive to future investments," said Senate President Robert Stivers. "As we continue to work to develop a positive environment for investment, I am confident that the Commonwealth will keep pace with the changing market and be a competitive player in the effort to grow the economy and create jobs."

"We're committed to providing our customers fast, reliable, highly secure connectivity and this network expansion is a result of that commitment," said Hood Harris, President, AT&T Kentucky. "We're always working to provide better coverage and we're investing in our wireless network to accomplish that."

This added coverage will also benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety's dedicated communications platform. FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority. It's designed to help first responders in Kentucky and across the country connect to the critical information they need – when they need it – so they can keep themselves and the communities they serve safer.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the best network according to America's biggest test.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Fixed Wireless Internet is a high-speed Internet access service providing download speed of at least 10Mbps/1Mbps upload speed. Limited availability. Available in select areas in the U.S. only. Internet speed claims: Service performance may be affected by the customer's proximity to a cell site, the capacity of the cell site, the number of other users connected to the same cell site, the surrounding terrain, radio frequency interference, applicable network management practices, and the applications used. Visit https://www.att.com/internet/fixed-wireless/ for more details.

***Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd sourced studies.

SOURCE AT&T

Related Links

https://www.att.com/

