AT&T Expands Support for Customers Amid COVID-19

DALLAS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is investing in additional resources to enhance wireless, broadband and video customer experiences as well as feed and support our first responders and public safety agencies.

The latest on what we're doing can be found on our AT&T COVID-19 website.

Customers can now visit www.att.com/help/covid-19/ to access online support, self-service tools and trending topics for assistance with wireless, broadband and video needs.

Additionally, we've announced more support during this time:

For Customers:

HBO encourages viewers to #StayHomeBoxOffice - To bring some relief and entertainment to those staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, HBO announced it will make almost 500 hours of premium content available for free on HBO NOW and HBO GO—no subscription required.

- To bring some relief and entertainment to those staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, HBO announced it will make almost 500 hours of premium content available for free on HBO NOW and HBO GO—no subscription required. More mobile hotspot data – As of today and until at least May 13 , we are automatically increasing mobile hotspot data by 15GB a month for each line on an unlimited plan that currently includes a monthly tethering allotment. That means if you're on AT&T Unlimited Elite you'll automatically get 45GB a month of tethering per line. Click here to see how to setup your mobile hotspot.

– As of today and until at least , we are automatically increasing mobile hotspot data by 15GB a month for each line on an unlimited plan that currently includes a monthly tethering allotment. That means if you're on AT&T Unlimited Elite you'll automatically get 45GB a month of tethering per line. Click here to see how to setup your mobile hotspot. What you want online, even easier – When you purchase or upgrade your device online, we'll give you free express shipping, as well as waive or credit the activation, upgrade and restocking fees. We're also giving wireless customers 20% off accessories when you order through att.com/accessories. 1

– When you purchase or upgrade your device online, we'll give you free express shipping, as well as waive or credit the activation, upgrade and restocking fees. We're also giving wireless customers 20% off accessories when you order through att.com/accessories. Curb-side pick-up – When your order is ready, we will deliver it to your car. Existing customers can get curb-side pick-up for online orders at an open AT&T store.

– When your order is ready, we will deliver it to your car. Existing customers can get curb-side pick-up for online orders at an open AT&T store. Door-step delivery with virtual setup – In select markets, AT&T Ready to Go will continue to bring the retail experience to you. Consumer and small business customers can get fast door-step delivery with no-contact virtual expert setup with eligible device orders.

For Customer Security:

AT&T Call Protect - We recently added AT&T Call Protect 2 for millions of AT&T wireless customers at no charge. It's a network-level service that automatically blocks suspected fraud calls. It also labels spam and other categories of calls so you can choose to answer or not.

- We recently added AT&T Call Protect for millions of AT&T wireless customers at no charge. It's a network-level service that automatically blocks suspected fraud calls. It also labels spam and other categories of calls so you can choose to answer or not. AT&T Mobile Security - This app can help protect you against fake apps that may try to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides you with alerts about data breaches.

For First Responders and Public Safety Agencies:

$5.5 million for meals - AT&T has made a $5.5 million commitment to provide much needed support – in the form of nourishing meals – for first responders, medical personnel and others impacted by COVID-19. The effort kicks off with a $1.5 million contribution to World Central Kitchen.

- AT&T has made a commitment to provide much needed support – in the form of nourishing meals – for first responders, medical personnel and others impacted by COVID-19. The effort kicks off with a contribution to World Central Kitchen. Free smartphones for life - First responder public safety agencies on FirstNet can get premium FirstNet Ready™ smartphone devices for free for their agency paid users to connect them to critical communications when and where they need it most. All they have to do is get a new FirstNet Mobile – Unlimited for Smartphone line of service or eligible upgrade with either a 2-year service agreement or a new AT&T Installment 30-month agreement and meet some other conditions. 3

- First responder public safety agencies on FirstNet can get premium FirstNet Ready™ smartphone devices for free for their agency paid users to connect them to critical communications when and where they need it most. All they have to do is get a new FirstNet Mobile – Unlimited for Smartphone line of service or eligible upgrade with either a 2-year service agreement or a new AT&T Installment 30-month agreement and meet some other conditions. 60 days of free telehealth services – This week, AT&T announced a new collaboration with VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in virtual care, telehealth and remote patient monitoring. VitalTech will utilize AT&T's highly secure connectivity and data analytics to provide 60 days of free telehealth services through the VitalCare® platform.

– This week, AT&T announced a new collaboration with VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in virtual care, telehealth and remote patient monitoring. VitalTech will utilize AT&T's highly secure connectivity and data analytics to provide 60 days of free telehealth services through the VitalCare® platform. $200 activation credit for FirstNet subscribers 4 - Individual first responders who sign-on to FirstNet and pay for their own service can get a $200 activation credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new FirstNet First Mobile-Responder plan. This means first responders across agencies of all sizes will have affordable access to the fastest overall nationwide network experience. 5

- Individual first responders who sign-on to FirstNet and pay for their own service can get a activation credit when activating a new FirstNet Ready smartphone on a new FirstNet First Mobile-Responder plan. This means first responders across agencies of all sizes will have affordable access to the fastest overall nationwide network experience. FirstNet app – public safety agencies can take advantage of the FirstNet App Catalog6 as they adjust and modify their responses to COVID-19. Public safety agencies can trust that apps selected from their dedicated Catalog meet the unique needs of first responders.

Previously announced relief offerings for first responders, employees, customers, schools and businesses can be found here.

1Exclusions and restrictions apply.

2AT&T Call Protect is available for consumer and business postpaid wireless accounts with eligible service. AT&T Call Protect is not available for AT&T PREPAID℠ accounts. AT&T Call Protect service requirements: Compatible device is required and includes iPhone 6 or newer, running iOS v9.3+ and AT&T HD Voice-enabled Android smartphones. Some features vary by device operating system. Phones sold by other carriers or direct from device manufacturers may not be eligible for AT&T Call Protect.

3Available only to FirstNet first responder public safety entities for Primary Agency Paid User lines of service. Requires a new FirstNet Mobile—Unlimited for Smartphone line or eligible upgrade on a 2-year service agreement or AT&T installment 30-month agreement. For 2-year agreement, upgrade your smartphone with a new eligible smartphone every two years at no additional cost for as long as your service plan is in effect and in good standing. Pay $.99 for eligible smartphone at purchase, credited back within 3 billing cycles. Upgrade requires new 2-year agreement. For AT&T Installment 30-month agreement, upgrade your smartphone with a new eligible smartphone every time you satisfy your current AT&T Installment agreement and sign a new one for no additional cost for as long as your service plan is in effect and in good standing. For both plans, tax on full discount price (2-year agreement) or full retail price (AT&T Installment agreement) due at sale. Activation and other fees, taxes, charges and restrictions apply. See firstnet.com/agencyoffers for offer details.

4Limited time offer. Not available in Massachusetts. Requires purchase on 0% APR AT&T Installment (30-month at maximum $66 per month) agreement. Credits start within 3 billing cycles. Available only to eligible first responders who activate a new smartphone line of service as a Subscriber Paid User on FirstNet Mobile- Responder plan with eligible voice & data service. If service is cancelled, device balance due (up to $1979.99). Tax on full retail price due at sale. Additional fees & restrictions apply. See firstnet.com/firstnetresponder for verification and here for other details.

5Based on AT&T analysis of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q4 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

6FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

