AT&T Expands Ultra-Fast Internet Speeds in Houston Area

To continue to improve how our customers connect in and around Houston, AT&T* is accelerating investment to expand and enhance its 100% fiber network powered by AT&T Fiber.1

Ultra-fast internet speeds are now available to more than 725,000 locations across the Houston area, including in parts of more than 24 cities and counties and 38 neighborhoods. We plan to continue to expand in the Houston area, reaching at least an additional 5 neighborhoods by the end of 2018.2

By investing in our vast fiber network we're ramping up to launch 5G in the Houston area this year. Our continued investment in the convergence of fiber and 5G and the future of connectivity unlocks faster speeds and better experiences for education, business, entertainment and more.

Parts of the following cities and counties in the Houston area are eligible for our fastest internet service from AT&T, including but not limited to:

Bay City Missouri City Bellaire Pasadena Deer Park Pearland Freeport Rosenberg Friendswood South Houston Fulshear Texas City Galena Park Tomball Galveston West University Place Jacinto City Brazoria County La Marque Fort Bend County Lake Jackson Harris County Manvel Montgomery County

Parts of the following neighborhoods in the Houston area are currently eligible for our fastest internet service from AT&T, including but not limited to:

Acres Home Meyerland Area Afton Oaks - River Oaks Area Neartown - Montrose Alief Northside Village Braeswood Place Northside-Northline Briarforest Area Oak Forest - Garden Oaks Central Southwest Ost - South Union Denver Harbor - Port Houston Sharpstown Downtown South Acres - Crestmont Park East Little York - Homestead South Belt - Ellington Eastex - Jensen Area South Park Eldridge - West Oaks Spring Branch Central Golfcrest - Bellfort - Reveille Spring Branch East Greater Fondren Southwest Sunnyside Greater Greenspoint Trinity - Houston Gardens Greater Heights University Place Greater Uptown Washington Avenue Coalition - Greenway - Upper Kirby Area Memorial Park Lake Houston Westbury Magnolia Park Willow Meadows - Willowbend Meadowbrook - Allendale Area

Some of the additional area neighborhoods where we plan to make AT&T Fiber service available by the end of the year include:

Independence Heights Memorial Northside - Northline Woodlake - Briarmeadow Greenway - Upper Kirby Area

"Modern infrastructure and affordable internet options are crucial tools for success in our interconnected, fast paced economy," said State Senator Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood. "Investments in our region like those being made by AT&T contribute to our brighter future and ensure that Houstonians can continue the culture of innovation and economic strength that has become synonymous with Texas."

"AT&T is proud of its extensive fiber footprint in Houston. Through access to ultra-fast internet, residents and businesses are better positioned to grow, innovate and ensure our city is positioned for success," said Jorge Vazquez, vice president and general manager, AT&T South Texas. "The significant investments we're making in Houston allow our local AT&T employees to continue their legacy of helping drive opportunity in their hometown."

Communities in Houston are among the 9 million locations across 71 metros nationwide where our ultra-fast internet service is currently available. We plan to reach at least 14 million locations across at least 84 metro areas by mid-2019.

These locations, and others, make up the more than 28 million locations across the country where we offer home internet speeds of 45Mbps or higher.

Residents looking for more information on speeds and availability can click here. Businesses interested in AT&T Business Fiber can learn more at att.com/businessfiber. For more information on AT&T Fiber for residential customers, visit att.com/getfiber.

AT&T in Houston:

AT&T invested nearly $1.5 billion in our Houston wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. These investments enhance reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.

AT&T is the largest U.S.-based provider of fiber for business services nationwide. Across Texas, AT&T covers more than 285,000 business customer locations with high-speed internet services.

1Actual customer speeds may vary.

2Initial availability limited to select areas. May not be available in your area. Go to https://www.att.com/internet/ to see if you qualify.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network and the nation's best network for video streaming.** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With DIRECTV and DIRECTV NOW , we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve over 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE : T ).

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE : T ). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews .

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not available everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on 3rd party data.

