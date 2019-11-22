AT&T Extends 5G Leadership Across the U.S.

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is putting the pieces in motion to bring 5G service to tens of millions of consumers and businesses this year, ahead of plans to offer nationwide 5G in the first half of 2020. Following our recent launch of AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Elite we are adding access to 5G service in these plans and will begin preorders for our first low-band 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, on Nov. 25.

"When we introduced the U.S. to 5G last year, we started with a business-first and experience-based strategy to lay the foundation for innovation to come," said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Consumer. "We're now introducing consumers to the future of wireless with broad 5G service included in our best unlimited plans for 5G devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G."

AT&T on Path to Nationwide 5G

Built on the Nation's Best and also the Fastest Wireless Network,1 we plan to offer nationwide 5G to consumers and businesses in the first half of next year.

In the coming weeks, our 5G network will launch over low-band spectrum in the Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., and San Diego market areas. We also plan to launch in several more markets, including Boston, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, Birmingham, Ala., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., Louisville, Ky., San Jose, Calif. and others.

Check out our maps to see where we'll offer service in these areas.2

Customers with a compatible 5G device will have confidence in knowing they will still be able to connect to the Nation's Best and also the Fastest Wireless Network if they travel outside our available 5G coverage area.

In addition to our launch of 5G service over low-band spectrum, we continue to offer even faster and higher performing 5G+ over mmWave spectrum to businesses today in parts of 21 cities.3 We plan to reach parts of 30 cities with 5G+ in early 2020.

5G Included in Recently Launched Unlimited Plans

We will include access to 5G service in the below plans at no extra cost when we roll out 5G in the coming weeks.

In addition to 5G service included, AT&T Unlimited Elite will give you 30 gigabytes (GB) of mobile hotspot data per line, HBO and HD streaming all for $50 a month per line on 4 lines after autopay and paperless bill discount. 4 Elite also includes the largest premium data on any unlimited plan in the industry for consumers, offering 100 GB of data on a line in a bill cycle before a customer might temporarily see slow data speeds on that line when the network is busy.

a month per line on 4 lines after autopay and paperless bill discount. Elite also includes the largest premium data on any unlimited plan in the industry for consumers, offering 100 GB of data on a line in a bill cycle before a customer might temporarily see slow data speeds on that line when the network is busy. In May 2020, U.S. customers who subscribe to HBO, including those who receive it as part of our current and future postpaid wireless plans, will be able to get HBO Max at no extra charge. AT&T Unlimited Extra customers will have 5G service included, as well as 15GB of mobile hotspot data per line for $40 a month per line on 4 lines after autopay and paperless bill discount.4 Extra includes 50 GB of data on a line in a bill cycle before a customer might temporarily see slow data speeds on that line when the network is busy.

5G service will not be available everywhere and will require a compatible device. More details are available at att.com/5GforYou.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G to Experience New Plans, New 5G Network

On Nov. 25 we'll start preorders for our first 5G device for consumers, the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G. This cutting-edge device will be able to access our low-band 5G network at launch. This will give consumers and businesses the ability to do things like ultra-responsive gaming, precise navigation and near real-time, immersive video communications.

Bookmark att.com/GalaxyNote10Plus5G to get a Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G for as low as $350 next week when purchased on a qualifying device installment plan, unlimited plan and trade in.5

If you're a business, contact your AT&T account manager or visit our business digital portals to learn how you can take advantage of our low-band 5G network with the Business Unlimited Elite and Business Unlimited Performance plans.

1 GWS OneScore, September 2019; and based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

2 AT&T 5G coverage shown available by February 2020. A 5G connection requires a compatible device and plan. Availability of AT&T 5G is limited. May not be available in your area.

3 5G service requires a compatible device and a plan that includes access to 5G.

4 Additional charges, usage, speed and other restrictions apply. Taxes and fees extra.

5 Limited Time. When you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. before discounts) and trade in an eligible smartphone.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward- looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q3 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

SOURCE AT&T MEDIA - NATIONAL

Related Links

http://www.att.com

