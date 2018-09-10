AT&T, G+D and Altair Team Up to Spur IoT Deployment

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An advanced SIM promises to help usher a new chapter for the Internet of Things by making it easier for businesses to deploy IoT devices.

AT&T* is working with Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security (G+D), which is collaborating with Altair Semiconductor, to integrate a SIM into the modem chipset for deployment across licensed Low-Power Wide-Area cellular networks.

Right now, manufacturers buy Subscriber Identity Modules (SIM) cards for IoT devices. The SIMs securely identify and authenticate the subscriber for the mobile network -- just like for your smartphone.

With the integrated SIM, this model changes. The integrated SIM securely embeds SIM functionality into the chipset, processor and other module components. This all-in-one approach will enable modules to power smaller, less costly and more energy-efficient IoT devices. All with the same carrier-grade security of a physical SIM.

Traditional SIMs will still be in use for years to come. But we expect the integrated SIM will make it easier for large-scale global deployments of low-cost asset trackers, smart sensors and more over LPWA networks designed for the IoT.

The solution integrates G+D's industry-leading SIM solution with Altair's ALT1250 chipset and AT&T's nationwide U.S. LTE-M network. We expect to make the integrated SIM commercially available by the first half of 2019.

"This advance represents the next generation of secure SIM solutions for the IoT," said Cameron Coursey, vice president, IoT Solutions, AT&T. "We expect the design to enable wide acceptance by other operators and to become mainstream as the IoT takes off globally."

"The combination of G+D's Secure SIM Operating System, coupled with AT&T's global leadership in the IoT space and Altair's ALT1250 chip will pave the way for the accelerated deployment of IoT devices." said Bernd Mueller, Head of the Connectivity & Device Solutions Division at G+D Mobile Security.

"Altair's ALT1250 is already the most integrated and advanced chipset supporting LTE-M and NB-IoT," added Ilan Reingold, VP of Business Development and Marketing for Altair. "With this announcement, the ALT1250 will include an integrated SIM secured by a hardware element. This will increase the value to our customers and partners by enabling easier and more flexible LTE connectivity without compromising on security."

About G+D Mobile Security



G+D Mobile Security is a global mobile security technology company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is part of the Giesecke+Devrient group. G+D Mobile Security has a workforce of 5,700 employees and generated sales of approximately EUR 812 m in the 2017 fiscal year. More than 40 sales and partner offices as well as 20+ certified production and personalization sites and data centers ensure customer proximity worldwide.

G+D Mobile Security manages and secures billions of digital identities throughout their entire life cycle. Our products and solutions are used by commercial banks, mobile network operators, car and mobile device manufacturers, business enterprises, transit authorities and health insurances and their customers every day to secure payment, communication and device-to-device interaction. G+D Mobile Security is a technology leader in its markets and holds a strong competitive position. For more information, please visit: https://www.gi-de.com/de/de/mobile-security

About Altair Semiconductor



Altair Semiconductor, a subsidiary of Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, is a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) chipsets, enabling the connection of Things to the internet through cellular networks. The company's flagship ALT1250 is the smallest and most highly integrated LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT chipset, featuring ultra-low power consumption, hardware-based security and an integrated carrier-grade eSIM, global oneSKU, application MCU and GNSS. Altair partners with leading global OEMs and ODMs including Sierra Wireless, Murata, WNC and many others, to provide low-power and cost-efficient modules for a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications, such as trackers, smart meters, wearables and vehicle telematics. Altair's chipsets have been commercially deployed on the world's most advanced LTE networks. For more information, visit www.altair-semi.com. Follow Altair on Twitter: @AltairSemi.

