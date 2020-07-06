AT&T Gives Back to Teachers, Nurses and Physicians with New Savings on Unlimited Wireless Plans

DALLAS, July 6, 2020 PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is giving back to America's teachers, nurses and physicians that give their best to our communities every day by extending exclusive savings on our best wireless plans for them and their families.

Beginning July 10, they will join first responders, military and veterans with eligibility to get our appreciation offer of 25% savings on Unlimited Starter, Extra and Elite wireless plans.1 – that's up to a $50/month discount for 4 lines on AT&T Unlimited Elite.2

"Teachers, nurses and physicians are an essential part of our communities and we believe it's crucial to recognize the great importance of these individuals during these challenging times," said David Christopher, executive vice president and general manager – AT&T Mobility. "We're happy to support those who give back so much by offering them and their families significant savings on these unlimited wireless plans."

New Savings for Those that Give their Best

Teachers : New and existing customers that are Kindergarten through post-secondary teachers, professors, instructors, and their families can take advantage of this appreciation offer. 3

: New and existing customers that are Kindergarten through post-secondary teachers, professors, instructors, and their families can take advantage of this appreciation offer. Nurses and Physicians: New and existing customers that are nurses, physicians, physician assistants and their families can benefit from this appreciation offer.4 As a reminder for our healthcare professionals, to keep you connected on-the-job, we also recommend FirstNet, the nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to America's first responders. FirstNet, built with AT&T, can connect them to reliable critical communications with always-on priority access to the FirstNet network and the fastest overall nationwide network experience.5

Customers that are on an AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless plan, will get HBO Max included on us.6 Or if you are on AT&T Unlimited Extra and AT&T Unlimited Starter, you can sign up for HBO Max directly and get a 1-month free trial of HBO Max.7

In addition, we continue to launch our AT&T 5G network. We're happy to be able to do this for our customers and communities across the country. AT&T 5G is now available in 355 markets across the country, covering 179 million people with plans to be nationwide this summer.

Giving Back to Teachers

To further support education initiatives across the country, AT&T is contributing more than $1 million to teacher-focused organizations as they gear up for back to school.

Contributions will support:

Teach For America's high-caliber leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion training to their corps members and alumni

Breakthrough Collaborative's work to place 1,100 Teaching Fellows into summer internship roles that will empower them in the virtual classroom

ISTE's Summer Learning Academy, which is helping K-12 educators prepare to return to a school system faced with a dramatic shift towards distance and blended learning

Alliance for Excellent Education's expansion of its Instructional Coaches Leadership Program, supporting emergency needs, continuity of learning plans and more for educators across the country.

"Teachers play a fundamental role in shaping the lives of their students, often going beyond their role as educator to serve as counselor, mentor and caretaker," said Charlene Lake, SVP, corporate social responsibility and chief sustainability officer, AT&T. "The investment teachers make in their students is unparalleled, which is why we're thrilled to be collaborating with organizations providing teachers the tools and resources they need to continue this important work."

Financial support for teachers is made possible in part through AT&T's Distance Learning & Family Connections fund. The fund was created in response to COVID-19 to give parents, students and teachers tools for at-home learning.

Learn more about the fund and other groups AT&T is supporting here.

Beginning July 10, you can sign up for the appreciation offer at att.com/appreciation.

For more information on AT&T Unlimited plans visit att.com/unlimited.

1 AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds when the network is busy. Req's AT&T Unlimited Starter, AT&T Unlimited Extra or AT&T Unlimited Elite. Eligibility req'mts & other restr's apply. See https://www.att.com/plans/unlimited-data-plans/.

2 After 100 GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds when the network is busy. Requires Autopay and Paperless Bill. Taxes and Fees Extra.

3 Req's AT&T Unlimited Starter, AT&T Unlimited Extra or AT&T Unlimited Elite. Eligibility req'mts & other restr's apply. Starting July 10 see www.att.com/teachers .

4 Req's AT&T Unlimited Starter, AT&T Unlimited Extra or AT&T Unlimited Elite. Eligibility req'mts & other restr's apply. Starting July 10 see www.att.com/healthcare.

5 Based on AT&T analysis of Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q2 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

6 Compatible device and online account required for HBO Max access. See https://www.att.com/plans/unlimited-data-plans/.

7 Ltd. time. Redeem promo code at hbomax.com. HBO Max auto-renews after 30 days at then prevailing rate (currently $14.99/mo.), unless you cancel through HBO Max. New HBO Max subs only. 18+. U.S. Resident. See https://www.att.com/hbo-max/.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet® just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q2 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

https://www.att.com/

