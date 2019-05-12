AT&T, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Reach Tentative Agreement in Mobility Contract Negotiations

DALLAS, May 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the IBEW System Council on the mobility labor contract. The 4-year tentative agreement was reached prior to the Aug. 24 expiration of the current contract.

The agreement, which will be submitted to the union's membership for a ratification vote in coming days, covers about 1,500 employees who work in call center positions in Illinois, Idaho and Montana.

The company appreciates the professionalism and dedication of the IBEW's bargaining team, and their efforts to work with the company's bargaining team to reach a timely and fair agreement on behalf of AT&T employees who are their members.

The company has now reached 14 fair agreements since 2017 with the unions representing its employees, collectively covering over 72,000 employees.

More information will be posted on http://www.att.com/bargaining as it is available.

