AT&T Invests Nearly $750 Million Over 3-Year Period To Boost Local Networks in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At AT&T1, we've invested nearly $750 million in our Oklahoma statewide wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.

Following the passage of recent state legislation, AT&T will continue its investment in Oklahoma with additional upgrades.

"Thanks to forward-looking legislation authored by State Senator Greg Treat of Edmond and State House Representative Todd Thomsen of Ada and signed into law by Governor Mary Fallin, Oklahoma's public policy encourages companies to invest more in wireless infrastructure. We're now speeding our wireless build out plans in Oklahoma dedicated to improving our mobile network," said Steve Hahn, President, AT&T Oklahoma.

During 2015-2017, AT&T invested $375 million in our wireless and wired networks in Oklahoma City. AT&T in July 2018 announced that Oklahoma City will be one of a dozen cities in which AT&T will be offering mobile 5G to customers by the end of this year.

And, since the formation of the FirstNet public-private partnership a little over a year ago, governors from all 50 states, 5 territories and D.C. recognized the value of FirstNet, joining in its mission to strengthen and modernize public safety's communications capabilities.

FirstNet is a new nationwide communications platform dedicated to America's public safety community. As we build, deploy and evolve FirstNet, we will build upon our current and planned investments in Oklahoma to help ensure public safety's network delivers the coverage and cutting-edge capabilities first responders expect – today and for decades to come.

For the 4th year in a row, AT&T earned the top spot in the telecommunications industry on FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies list in 2018. We also placed No. 49 among the 50 most admired companies across all industries.

We were ranked first or second in all 9 attributes used to compile the list, including innovation, people management, quality of management, long-term investment value, quality of products/services and global competitiveness.

To learn more about our coverage in Oklahoma, or anywhere in the U.S., visit the AT&T Coverage Viewer. For updates on the AT&T wireless network, please visit the AT&T network news page.

1 AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

