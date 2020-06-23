AT&T Launching Literacy Program to Amplify Youth Voices During Pandemic and Social Unrest

DALLAS, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* and CNN are collaborating to launch Youth Voices Collective, a program to support student expression and teach writing and journalism skills at a moment when young people are looking for ways to speak out.

Youth Voices Collective will provide instruction and publishing opportunities to thousands of students across the U.S., especially those in underserved communities, in collaboration with 826 National, the largest youth writing network in the country, and VOX ATL, a longtime CNN collaborator that amplifies the voices of Atlanta youth.

The program also is supporting the nationwide expansion of Six Feet of Separation, an online newspaper established in San Francisco for students to chronicle their experiences during COVID-19.

"Young people are experiencing a unique and challenging time," said Charlene Lake, SVP, Corporate Social Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer, AT&T. "It's critical we give them tools to share thoughts, feelings, questions and concerns."

Students participating in Youth Voices Collective will get opportunities to learn from journalists at CNN, such as Carl Azuz, anchor and writer of CNN 10. The digital news program is producing student-focused segments on balanced news reporting, script writing and on-air delivery.

"Storytelling is powerful, and that's especially true for young people right now," Azuz said. "Their lives have been disrupted by a pandemic; they've heard a lot about social unrest in the media. My hope is that Youth Voices Collective will give them a sense of community and provide insight into how journalists objectively cover world events."

Young people already are providing unique vantage points on current events. And in unique ways. 826 National's New Orleans chapter, for example, encouraged students to post their writing on windows, front doors, and fences for the city to read.

"826 students in our chapters across the country write urgent stories about the issues in their cities and communities," said Laura Brief, 826 National CEO. "With the support of AT&T and CNN, we're excited to be expanding that work, cultivating the next generation of journalists and ensuring that our country benefits from their voices and perspectives, especially in this critical moment."

In addition to its own platforms, 826 National will introduce students from its nine chapters across the U.S. to publishing opportunities with Six Feet of Separation. Journalist and Six-Feet founder Chris Colin started the online paper to give children in his Bay Area neighborhood a way to explore what was happening on their blocks, in their homes and in their heads.

"Quickly it became clear it was scratching a larger itch — providing some agency at an out-of-control time, and encouraging young people to look at their worlds curiously and critically, with a journalist's eye," he said.

As protests over social justice swept the U.S. in recent weeks, Youth Voices collaborators have seen young people's need to express themselves grow. The world needs to hear from young people now more than ever, said Susan Landrum, executive director of VOX ATL.

"We often say 'your voice is your power,' and we are excited for the way this collective will help share the voices of more teens," Landrum said.

Financial support for Youth Voices Collective is part of a larger $1 million contribution AT&T is making to literacy groups through the Distance Learning & Family Connections fund. This contribution will help these organizations expand their reach and continue helping students across the country. The fund was created in response to COVID-19 to give parents, students and teachers tools for at-home learning.

Learn more about the fund and other student literacy groups AT&T is supporting here.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T

AT&T Inc.* is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. We have a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities, promote academic and economic achievement, and address community needs. Our AT&T Aspire initiative uses innovation in education to drive student success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $550 million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams a reality.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet® just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

SOURCE AT&T Communications