AT&T Names 99 New 5G Evolution Markets

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* today announced we're making the nation's best network -- according to America's biggest test1 -- even better.

We are naming the next 99 new 5G Evolution markets. This brings, our total number of markets with these technologies to 239 and we plan to offer 5G Evolution in over 400 markets by year's end. In the first half of 2019 we plan to offer nationwide coverage, making 5G Evolution available to over 200 million people.

We've also extended availability of our LTE-LAA technology to now offer a better wireless experience through LTE-LAA wireless technology in parts of 20 cities, coming to at least 24 cities this year. With LTE-LAA, the network technologies have a peak theoretical wireless speed for capable devices of 1 gigabit per second.2

Check out this blog from Kevin Petersen, senior vice president of device and network experiences, to learn where 5G Evolution and LTE-LAA technologies are available, a list of capable devices and more about how these technologies continue to lay the foundation for mobile 5G.

1 Based on GWS OneScore Sept. 2018. Excludes crowd source studies.

2 Actual speeds are lower and will vary. See http://about.att.com/sites/broadband/performance for more information on wireless speeds.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward- looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. More than 3 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com . Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att .

© 2018 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Coverage not avail. everywhere. Based on overall coverage in U.S. licensed/roaming areas. Reliability based on voice and data performance from independent 3rd party data.

To define a market, we rely on the Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSA), as established by the United States Office of Management and Budget. Minor differences, if any, between annual totals reflect annual updating of market boundaries in our record systems.

From FORTUNE Magazine. 2018 Time Inc. FORTUNE© and The World's Most Admired Companies® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under License. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, AT&T.

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

Related Links

http://www.att.com

