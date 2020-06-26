AT&T Nears $3 Billion Spending Commitment for Black-owned Businesses

DALLAS, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* is on track to meet its commitment to spend $3 billion with U.S. Black-owned suppliers by the end of this year. As of today, we are nearly 90 percent of the way there.

Our AT&T Supplier Diversity team remains dedicated to making a significant economic impact in the Black business community. Starting in 1968 working with the Chicago Urban League and the Chicago Economic Development Corporation, we've sustained our commitment of spending with Black-owned businesses for nearly 52 years.

We're committed to equality and non-discrimination for all. We're using our voice, and that of our employees and our customers, to drive impactful and lasting change in our workplaces and communities.

Today, we have Black-owned businesses in many areas of our supply chain. Our goal is within reach as we seek out Black-owned businesses in the areas of technology development, construction and engineering, legal and professional services, emerging technologies among others. Our commitment will continue beyond 2020, not only to generate revenue for Black-owned businesses but to also create jobs and economic impact for their communities.

"Our commitment to ensuring that Black-owned businesses and other diverse businesses have the opportunity to work with AT&T is longstanding, sustainable and unwavering. Our commitment to these suppliers will continue beyond 2020; these are not short-term commitments," said Susan A. Johnson, executive vice president – Global Connections & Supply Chain, AT&T. "We will continue to work closely with all suppliers to foster economic growth and innovation within the communities we serve."

One of those firms is Overland-Tandberg. The company stepped up to provide critical personal protective equipment for our international workforce within a 3-week window.

"The COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges for many businesses and their supply chains," said Eric Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Overland-Tandberg, a global technology company headquartered in San Ramon, CA. "Our ability to provide innovative business continuity solutions to customers in over 90 countries for 40 years put Overland-Tandberg in a unique position to assist AT&T. Our shared philosophy and commitment with AT&T enabled us to pivot and ensure the resources were available to meet AT&T's worldwide requirements. We're proud that we could help AT&T manage and protect their workforce and customers."

AT&T recognizes the value of Black-owned businesses and will continue to be focused and intentional to contribute to economic equality and provide sustainable opportunities for the Black community. We remain committed more than ever.

Learn more about AT&T's Supplier Diversity program at attsupplierdiversity.com.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data median download speeds for Q1 2020. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

https://www.att.com

