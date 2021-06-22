AT&T Now Blocking or Labeling More Than 1 Billion Robocalls Per Month

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? AT&T*, a leader in the fight against robocalls, has ramped up its spam-swatting to more than a billion calls per month. Fraud calls are blocked from reaching your phone, and suspected spam is labeled so you can choose to answer or not.

AT&T's approach works for business and consumer lines – wired or wireless. We're on track to double last year's numbers because of our triple-barreled protection:

AT&T Call Protect gives wireless customers automatic fraud blocking and suspected spam alerts. Our global fraud team runs an additional program that blocks fraud calls to every type of AT&T phone service. STIR/SHAKEN, a new call authentication technology, is now boosting both programs with extra data for detection and accuracy.

It's all part of AT&T ActiveArmorSM, our combination of 24/7 network protection, built-in security technology and additional security apps that help safeguard your devices and data.

Tell me more about STIR/SHAKEN

STIR/SHAKEN is a protocol that confirms Caller ID is not being illegally spoofed. It works across "Internet Protocol" networks like VoIP landlines and most wireless phones. It's a key step toward giving customers greater confidence and control over the calls they receive.

We are authenticating and verifying hundreds of millions of calls per day, including calls across our own wireless network and calls exchanged with the two other leading US wireless providers. We're also using data from STIR/SHAKEN to help us achieve high accuracy in our blocking and labeling.

As a customer, what do I have to do?

Wireless customers don't have to do a thing to get AT&T Call Protect blocking and labeling. It's built in the network at no extra cost. If they like, they can download the free AT&T Call Protect app to customize their settings.1

All customers benefit from our fraud team's extra blocking program and the STIR/SHAKEN data that feeds into it.

AT&T Phone digital home phone users can opt into Digital Phone Call Protect, which is similar to AT&T Call Protect. Just go to your account settings on myAT&T and turn it on.

It's just another day's work for AT&T ActiveArmorSM.

What are people saying?

"With AT&T ActiveArmorSM, we detect and prevent security issues with multiple layers of protection," said Jenifer Robertson, chief customer officer, AT&T Consumer. "Our robocall efforts are a prime example."

"Our ultimate goal is to be able to report fewer blocked calls, as an indication that fewer illegal calls are being sent," Robertson said. "We'll continue to work with law enforcement and the Industry Traceback Group to trace illegal calls back to the source."

We counted at least seven federal enforcement actions against phone scammers in 2020 resulting from evidence gathered by AT&T. Our work through the traceback group helped the FCC to propose a record $225 million fine for a spoofed caller ID campaign to sell health insurance.

1 Automatic fraud blocking and spam labeling requires AT&T HD Voice-enabled Android or iOS smartphones.

