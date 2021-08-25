AT&T Selected by U.S. Department of State for $609 Million/5-Years Task Order to Provide Telecommunications Support to 270+ Diplomatic Posts Worldwide

OAKTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? AT&T* was awarded an agreement from the U.S. Department of State (DOS) to provide "turnkey" telecommunications solutions and support to the DOS's more than 270 diplomatic posts and operations sites worldwide. The agreement is valued at up to a maximum of $609 million over five years if all options are exercised.

Why is this important? The Department of State is the U.S. government's lead institution for conducting American diplomacy. To achieve its mission, it requires a modernized, systematic approach to telecommunications support for its vast network of more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.

What is the scope of the capabilities AT&T will provide to the State Department under this Task Order? AT&T will provide an efficient modernized set of integrated turnkey telecommunication solutions while incorporating practical innovations and technologies to support diplomatic missions across the world. We will deliver and support the State Department's enterprise-wide voice, data and mobile network connectivity, Wi-Fi, and unified communications. Our solutions will include robust cybersecurity protections that meet Federal guidelines.

Chris Smith, Vice President-Civilian and Shared Services, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet

"As the incumbent telecommunications provider to the State Department, their new contract award to us is a vote of confidence in the reliability and performance of our teams, our networking capabilities and the value we deliver in service of their mission. We're honored to provide the State Department a turnkey telecommunications solution at scale and reliable connectivity for its 270-plus sites around the world."

When does the work begin? We are affecting a seamless operational transition that can save the State Department time and money while helping to ensure the continuity of its mission.

About the U.S. Department of State

The State Department promotes and protects the interests of Americans by promoting peace and stability in regions of vital interest; creating jobs at home by opening markets abroad; helping developing nations establish investment and export opportunities; and bringing nations together and forging partnerships to address global problems such as terrorism, the spread of communicable diseases, cross-border pollution, humanitarian crises, nuclear smuggling, and narcotics trafficking.

Where can I find more information? Go here for more information about AT&T's work in the public sector or visit the U.S. Department of State here.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

