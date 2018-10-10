AT&T Signs Up As The First U.S. Carrier To Launch The World's Best Gaming Phone, Razer Phone 2

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, and AT&T are pleased to announce the AT&T variant of Razer Phone 2 will be sold on the AT&T website and at select AT&T retail stores throughout the USA.

AT&T will be the first US carrier for Razer Phone 2, marking the first major carrier agreement for Razer since entering the U.S. mobile market in 2017.

Michael Breslin, Razer Mobile's Global Head of Sales & Marketing, said: "We at Razer are honored to begin a strategic collaboration with AT&T to grow the mobile esports and gaming market with the flagship power of the Razer Phone 2."

Distribution at select exclusive AT&T retail and mobile stores commences on November 16, with initial rollout through West Coast AT&T stores equipped with unique Razer displays. Razer Phone 2 will also be available online at att.com. On AT&T NEXT, the Razer Phone 2 is $26.67 a month over 30 months. (Terms and conditions apply. Interested parties may go to att.com/razerphone2 for details.)

Razer Phone 2 can support AT&T DirecTV streaming with extraordinary performance, featuring high dynamic range (HDR) technology and the industry's fastest refresh rate, and Dolby® enhanced sound.

GAME ON, TOGETHER

The Razer and AT&T collaboration brings together two industry leaders in gaming and mobility to accelerate the growth of mobile gaming in the United States. The mutual focus is on creating great experiences for mobile gamers by promoting mobile esports successes, integrating home Internet and network capabilities for high-performance gaming, and educating the gaming community about developments in the mobile gaming industry.

Razer and AT&T will co-host events at AT&T retail locations, inviting customers to experience their favorite games on Razer Phone 2.

The first event is slated for November 16 at the AT&T Seattle Lounge and includes a "How to be a Pro Gamer" panel featuring world-class esports competitors and gaming industry luminaries.

RAZER PHONE 2

The Razer Phone 2 is the very definition of flagship performance and true mobile gaming.

It boasts the only true 120 Hz display, resulting in silky-smooth action without any lag or stuttering. Combining the 5.7" display's 120Hz framerates with a 50 percent brighter screen than the one in the first Razer Phone, the Razer Phone 2 continues to take the lead in mobile gaming.

The first Razer Phone made history by being able to churn out audio at record levels without distortion. The Razer Phone 2 is even louder and clearer than before, thanks to upgraded hardware and Dolby Atmos.

The Razer Phone 2 offers up to 30 percent more performance than its predecessor, thanks to the combination of the latest components and thermal cooling solutions. The Qualcomm 845 Snapdragon chipset and Adreno 630 graphics processing unit (GPU) blaze through the most demanding apps, their performance enhanced by the Razer vapor chamber cooling system which provides industry-leading thermal cooling.

The Razer Phone 2 improves its imaging capabilities with a new rear dual-camera setup that offers a 12 MP wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Be it fast action or low-light scenes, the Sony IMX sensors are tuned to capture low-noise images with a wide gamut of colors. On the front, the 8 MP camera supports video streaming at full HD resolution, a boon for all live-streaming professionals.

The Razer Phone 2 is now powered by Razer Chroma, the world's most popular RGB lighting system for gamers. The rear of the phone features the Razer triple-headed snake logo that glows in 16.8 million colors to provide app notifications (such as Facebook comments or WhatsApp messages). Razer Chroma also allows you to customize lighting effects such as Static, Spectrum Cycling and Breathing.

The Razer Phone 2 packs a 4,000 mAH capacity battery for all-day gaming and entertainment needs, and Razer continues to improve battery efficiency. Wireless charging is now enabled on the Razer Phone 2 with its new glass back. Razer has announced a new wireless charger featuring Chroma.

If you prefer plugging in a USB-C cable, Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+ allows users to charge the phone from a flat battery to 50 percent charge within just 30 minutes.

The Razer Phone 2 has also been tested for IP67 resistance to dust and water.

As the pioneer in PC esports and now mobile esports, Razer continues to work with the largest number of game publishers in the industry to bring about the best gaming experiences.

The Razer Phone 2 has been optimized for today's hottest mobile titles like "PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile)," "Rival Crimson x Chaos," "Marvel Future Fight," "Guns of Boom," "RuneScape" and more.

The Razer Phone 2 is the only phone officially certified by Netflix for HDR (high dynamic range) video content and Dolby Surround 5.1 audio content.

Included with the phone are Razer Cortex and Razer Theme Store apps. Razer Cortex will help users organize their games on their phone as well as recommend the latest games optimized for 120 Hz gaming. It will also optimize the Razer Phone 2's performance for different games, either with easy presets or manual settings.

The Razer Theme Store on the Razer Phone 2 offers exclusive themes and wallpapers featuring today's top gaming titles. Today gamers can already enjoy themes featuring "Vainglory," "Arena of Valor," "Tekken," "Guns of Boom," "Gear Club" and "Titan Assault," and you can soon download "PUBG Mobile" themes.

RAZER PHONE 2 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

A full list of Razer Phone 2 features and technical specifications is available at https://www.razer.com/mobile/razer-phone-2.

ABOUT RAZER

ABOUT AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We have the nation's largest and most reliable network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

