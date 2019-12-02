AT&T, Sprint, Verizon & Boost Mobile Cyber Monday (2019) Deals Compared by Consumer Walk
Sales experts review the top Cyber Monday cellular plan deals for shoppers in 2019
Dec 02, 2019, 09:40 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Sprint, AT&T and Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Galaxy S10+, iPhone 11, iPhone XR and more smartphone deals as reviewed and updated by the team at Consumer Walk.
Best AT&T deals:
- Get the Google Pixel 4 for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Get a FREE Samsung TV when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or Note10+ - at AT&T
- Save up to 86% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T
- Get the LG G8X ThinQ for free at AT&T - see full offer details by clicking the link
- Save up to $950 on a wide range of Android smartphones including the Razer Phone 2, Google Pixel 4 & Galaxy S10
- Save 20% on select AirPods (ends 12/5)
Best Sprint deals:
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $0/mo with Sprint Flex lease (regularly $37.50/mo.) - at Sprint (offer ends 12/26)
- Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 68% on Google Pixel 3 & 4 smartphones
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) (ends 1/9)
- Save up to 70% on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Book2 & more Galaxy Tab devices
- Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones
Best Verizon deals:
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Save up to $600 off Apple iPhone XS Max and receive a free Apple Watch - at Verizon (when you switch)
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless
- Get up to $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited
- Get $150 off a Samsung Tab S6 during Black Friday weekend - at Verizon
- Save 50% off on Samsung Galaxy S10+ - at Verizon Wireless (Cyber Monday only)
- Save $350 on Galaxy S10e and get a free Galaxy Watch - while supplies last, at Verizon
Best Boost Mobile deals:
- Save over 60% off select phones at the Boost Mobile Black Friday sale - online only
- Save up to $220 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones with no contracts at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $270 on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile
- Save up to $100 on no contract Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max smartphones - at Boost Mobile
Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their full range of live deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Verizon Wireless, AT&T, T-Mobile US, Sprint and US Cellular are the top five largest telecoms in the United States (WorldAtlas). Each provider has their own strengths and they offer a wide range of smartphone plans and unlocked Apple and Android cell phones for new and existing customers. When choosing a network provider, users should check the strength of network coverage in their area and whether their mobile phone is compatible with the carrier. For those on a budget, Boost Mobile offers prepaid and no contract cell phone plans for the latest smartphones.
What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Black Friday discounts on items generally last through the weekend up to Cyber Monday. Most retailers attempt to finish the annual shopping holiday strongly by offering new online-only deals and other special promotions on Cyber Monday.
Cyber Monday in 2018 was Amazon's most lucrative sales event ever at the time.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news.
