AT&T Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for October

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams & Williams, a leader in global live and interactive real estate auctions, will offer a portfolio of real estate for the telecom giant during a two-week period this Fall. There are 37 assets located in nine states selling in a combination of on-site and online auctions. Williams & Williams will conduct the auctions in conjunction with strategic broker partner JLL (NYSE: JLL). AT&T Inc. is offering each property separately for auction and most will come with leaseback deals in place.

The properties include industrial and office, and several have potential for significant redevelopment. The properties are located in regional markets in AL, FL, IL, IN, LA, GA, OH, SC, TN and WI. Two properties in Opportunity Zones are in Marion, AL and Euclid, OH.

"We are on a very precise timetable to sell these assets for the client before the close of 2019," said Fontana Fitzwilson, Executive Vice President of Williams & Williams. "The auction terms of sale will require fast closings so the client has taken the critical step of providing buyer due diligence information before the auction," Fitzwilson said. Due diligence packages may be requested by calling 800.801.8003.

The auctions will begin Wednesday Oct. 16 and end Friday Oct. 25. All auctions are open to the public. Bids may be placed at the live auction or online at AuctionNetwork.com, the online bidding platform for Williams & Williams. All properties are being sold subject to seller confirmation. High bidders will go under contract immediately following the auction and a 10% down payment is due immediately. To view all properties please go to www.WilliamsAuction.com/ATT.

About Williams & Williams:

Williams & Williams ( www.williamsauction.com ) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction properties throughout the United States and abroad.

About Auction Network:

www.AuctionNetwork.com is a subsidiary of Williams, Williams & McKissick, LLC, whose holdings include Williams & Williams. Auction Network™ is a 24-hour global broad-band television network that lets bidders participate from anywhere in the world during live and online auctions.

About JLL

www.JLL.com (Jones Land LaSalle Inc.) is a leading global professional services and investment management firm specializing in real estate. Our expert teams provide integrated services to clients seeking increased value by owning, occupying, developing or investing in real estate. JLL is characterized by its growth orientation, operational excellence, financial strength, premium brand, collaborative culture and high ethical standards.

