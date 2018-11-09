AT&T to be Recognized as Corporation of the Year During the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC) announced AT&T as the 2018 Corporation of the Year. AT&T was recognized with this prestigious award at yesterday's 2018 HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala in San Jose, California.

Every year, HITEC recognizes an organization that contributes to the advancement of technology while demonstrating proactive leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion.

Since 2010, HITEC has honored organizations that demonstrate exemplary leadership in the development of Hispanic technology professionals. HITEC is proud to recognize AT&T as Corporation of the Year for 2018. AT&T is a model HITEC partner and, as a corporation, embodies HITEC's vision of helping develop the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders.

"AT&T has been a very significant partner for HITEC through their active engagement in all aspects of the organization," said Alberto Yépez, HITEC Chairman and Managing Director of ForgePoint Capital. "AT&T's commitment to diversity and inclusion has been exemplary and we are grateful for their ongoing support of the HITEC Board of Directors, Executive Development Programs, the HITEC Foundation and by being the only partner to date who has hosted three HITEC Leadership Summits. We want to congratulate the AT&T team for its commitment to HITEC's mission and the Hispanic community at large."

AT&T has been a committed collaborator since 2011, with exemplary leadership from multiple Hispanic technology executives across AT&T advocating for the advancement of Hispanic technology leaders in the community.

"AT&T is dedicated to helping shape a better world for future generations of diverse technology leaders," Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Business said. "Technology is one of the most powerful tools for good which is amplified when we build teams that are as inclusive as the society we serve. It is a real honor to be recognized by HITEC as the 2018 Corporation of the Year."

