AT&T Workforce Manager Earns FirstNet Certified™ Designation

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a rigorous review process, AT&T Workforce Manager is now FirstNet Certified™ and accessible via the FirstNet App Catalog.

FirstNet – America's public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services.

The AT&T Workforce Manager solution is able to collect relevant information about fleet vehicles, mobile staff and assets and report that information back to an organization's headquarters, giving administrators tools to pinpoint areas of inefficiency in team operations. They can then craft smarter strategies to improve safety, cost efficiency and productivity across their workforces. With additional features available for highly secure communication, electronic documentation, order dispatching and GPS-enabled monitoring, AT&T Workforce Manager can help organizations respond more effectively during mission-critical situations.

"We're proud to announce that AT&T Workforce Manager is officially FirstNet Certified™," said Kevin Thigpen, chief operating officer at Actsoft, Inc., the software development company behind AT&T Workforce Manager. "The application's ability to enhance workforce efficiency makes it a perfect complement to the power of the FirstNet platform. Primary and extended primary organizations alike can now rely on AT&T Workforce Manager for increased safety, strengthened communication channels, and more streamlined coordination of their mobile staff."

Achieving a FirstNet Certified™ designation means AT&T Workforce Manager is a heavily vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and availability. As a FirstNet Certified™ app, AT&T Workforce Manager has been confirmed to meet those requirements, as well as higher requirements for mobility, scalability and resiliency.

Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will also be able to take advantage of the AT&T Workforce Manager solution while benefitting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

Built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"Only highly secure, high quality, public safety relevant applications are added to the FirstNet App Catalog. And we're pleased that AT&T Workforce Manager is now Certified™ and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "AT&T Workforce Manager will help bring public safety agencies additional capabilities to enhance their operational efficiencies."

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their lifesaving mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome AT&T Workforce Manager to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about AT&T Workforce Manager, go to https://www.business.att.com/products/workforce-manager.html.

For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About AT&T Workforce Manager

AT&T Workforce Manager is an end-to-end data collection platform for organizations with mobile personnel, designed to help them achieve simplified coordination, greater transparency, and improved connectivity during everyday operations. The solution is cloud-based, integrating ease of use with high functionality by consolidating many features into a single wide-ranging and customizable application.

