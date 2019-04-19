Attached RV/Boat Garages In St. Johns!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is excited to announce four exceptional ranch and two-story floor plans with attached RV/boat garages, now selling at Lakes at Mill Creek in St. Johns.

The Damon floor plan

NEW: HOMES WITH RV/BOAT GARAGES

With the addition of attached RV and boat garages to Lakes at Mill Creek, Richmond American Homes proudly carries on its mission of providing home designs that local buyers find relevant and desirable. And with another eight floor plans at the community to choose from, offering hundreds of personalization options, homebuyers are sure to find a home that fits their needs and lifestyle.

MORE ABOUT LAKES AT MILL CREEK: (RichmondAmerican.com/Lakes-at-Mill-Creek)

Priced from the mid $200s

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,800 to 2,980 sq. ft.

12 ranch and two-story floor plans—including options from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJAX)

Hundreds of exciting personalization options

Near popular schools, I-95 and the St. Augustine Outlets

Lakes at Mill Creek is located at 42 Rittburn Lane, St. Johns, FL 32259.

For more information, call 904.230.5470 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

