Attain Achieves Elite CMMI-DEV ML5 and CMMI-SVC ML3 Appraisals

Among the highest form of third-party validation, the CMMI Institute's maturity levels are recognized as a measure of a company's ability to reliably deliver services and solutions. CMMI is a capability improvement framework that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. Attain's CMMI-SVC ML3 appraisal indicates that the organization is performing at CMMI's "Defined" level, and is able to execute large-scale, complex projects on time, within budget, and with clear and predictable results based upon well- characterized and understood processes supported by standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The firm's CMMI-DEV ML5 appraisal indicates that the organization is performing at CMMI's "Optimizing" level and is able to implement process-based methodologies for software engineering and development with continual, systematic, and technological performance enhancements over time.

"Attain's dual CMMI rating is a true competitive differentiator which sets us apart from our industry peers and reinforces the enhanced value that the company brings to projects," said Attain President and COO Manish Agarwal. "Our appraisals reflect Attain's dedication to continuous improvement and delivery excellence, as well as the company's proven ability to transform and innovate to create value and achieve mission success."

About Attain

Based in McLean, Va., Attain is a leading management, technology, and strategy consulting firm comprised of innovative problem solvers who disrupt the status quo to change the world and improve the lives of those they serve. Powered by extreme automation, Attain leverages a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centered approach to digital transformation, advancing our clients' missions across the government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit landscapes. For more information, please visit attain.com.

