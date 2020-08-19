Attendee Management Platform Guestboard Launches Video Chat Solution

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that the realities of COVID-19 have affected more than just professionally-managed events, California-based Guestboard has announced the launch of an additional feature to streamline both in-person and virtual events of any scale.

The launch sees Guestboard, a leading self-serve event management platform, add its "Video Chat" feature to its existing suite of "widgets", intended to make the often-complicated process of event planning easier for everyone.

"There's an underserved market of events that require more than a pretty invitation, but don't warrant enterprise-level software," says Guestboard Founder and CEO, Peter Vandendriesse. "We're bringing a flexible, user-friendly tool to those who simply want to get everyone on the same page."

A Flexible Alternative to Facebook Events, With Video Functionality.

After completing its beta in early 2020, Guestboard has amplified the guest experience for over 2500 group events worldwide, ranging from bachelorette parties to corporate events.

Powered by the fully-encrypted video conferencing solution Jitsi Meet, Guestboard's "video chat" tool allows organizers to schedule and host multiple video conferences with their group.

"The ability to host concurrent video meetings is what sets us apart from other options," says Peter. "Combined with our other one-click tools, it takes just two minutes for organizers to create a guest-ready event – ranging from yoga retreats to multi-session conferences."

Modular Event Tools:

Video Chat is the latest of Guestboard's modular features, allowing anyone to customize their board to fit the needs of their virtual, in-person, or hybrid event:

Guest List - Send invitations and manage RSVP's

- Send invitations and manage RSVP's Message Board - an intuitive forum to keep topics organized and drive engagement

- an intuitive forum to keep topics organized and drive engagement Chat - linear chat room, ideal for smaller groups

- linear chat room, ideal for smaller groups Schedule - a detailed event agenda/timeline, with per-item RSVP capabilities

- a detailed event agenda/timeline, with per-item RSVP capabilities Collaborative Checklist - perfect for packing lists, to-do items, etc.

- perfect for packing lists, to-do items, etc. Photo Wall - a central place for your group to post their best memories

- a central place for your group to post their best memories Shared Resources - upload documents and other important links for quick reference

- upload documents and other important links for quick reference Accommodations Map - find available Airbnb's and hotels near the venue location.

About Guestboard

Based out of Los Angeles, Guestboard is the most versatile and user-friendly event platform for bringing groups of people together in an organized way. To create your free event board, go to Guestboard.co .

Contact:

Peter Vandendriesse

Phone: 858 337 7971

Email: [email protected]

Media Kit

SOURCE Guestboard Inc.

Related Links

https://guestboard.co

