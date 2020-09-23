Attention Gen- Zers!! Help Make a Difference in Your Community with $2,500 from Pop-Tarts and United Way

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What's your idea to improve your city and bring about real change?

If you're between the ages of 13 and 22, United Way and Pop-Tarts want to help turn your idea into reality! Between now and December 31, 20 winners will each receive $2,500 to unwrap their idea for improvement in their community. Ideas might tackle local food insecurity, the need for education access, social justice and equity, mental health issues, or others.

Whether your submission is a written story, video, or illustration, it doesn't matter. We just want to spark your creativity and help bring your idea, energy, and passion for your city to life.

Make sure your idea and application addresses these questions:

What's the issue or problem you'd like to help address in your community? What's your BIG IDEA to help address the issue? When would your project take place? Who will you partner with to help succeed (i.e., your local United Way, a local non-profit, your school or church) How will you know the project has been a success?

For more information and to submit your entry, go here. Winners will be announced in January 2021.

"Pop-Tarts wants to empower young people to use their creativity and curiosity to drive change in their community," said Pop-Tarts' Sarah Reinecke, Senior Director, Brand Marketing. "Pop-Tarts and Kellogg are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030."

"United Way is pleased to partner once again with Pop-Tarts to engage our next generation of problem-solvers and see what ideas they come up with to support stronger, more resilient communities," said Stan Little, Chief Experience Officer, United Way Worldwide. "Community building is in our DNA and we are always on the lookout for a fresh perspective on the problems we tackle every day. Gen Z is our first truly digital-native generation and are known for their open-mindedness, innovation and focus on solutions. These are all traits that United Way values and I am looking forward to seeing how they approach some of the issues facing us today."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 8.1 million donors worldwide and $4.8 billion raised, United Way is the world's largest privately funded nonprofit. We're engaged in nearly 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

SOURCE Kellogg Company

