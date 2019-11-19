Attention Journalists, Editors And Awards Coordinators - Call For Entries For 2020 Hillman Prizes For Journalism

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sidney Hillman Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Hillman Prizes honoring excellence in investigative journalism and commentary.

The Hillman Prizes celebrate reporting that highlights social or economic injustice and hopefully leads to meaningful public policy change.

Winning entries will be judged on the following criteria:

Significance of journalism in service of the common good

Resourcefulness and courage in reporting

Skill in relating the story and impact of the coverage

The 2020 Hillman Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Book (nonfiction)

(nonfiction) Newspaper Reporting (print/online)

(print/online) Magazine Reporting (print/online)

(print/online) Broadcast Journalism (story/series/documentary at least 20 minutes in total package length)

(story/series/documentary at least 20 minutes in total package length) Web Journalism (story/series that appeared online but not in print) Open to blogs, photojournalism, and other multimedia projects as well as text.

(story/series that appeared online but not in print) Open to blogs, photojournalism, and other multimedia projects as well as text. Opinion & Analysis Journalism (commentary and analysis in any medium)

Eligibility: Entries must be published/broadcast in 2019 and have been made widely available to a U.S audience. Nominated material and a cover letter can be entered here. There is no fee to enter .

Winners are awarded travel to New York City and a $5,000 prize.

Judges: The Hillman Prize judges are: Ta-Nehisi Coates, bestselling author and former national correspondent, The Atlantic; Jelani Cobb, staff writer, The New Yorker; Alix Freedman, Global Editor, Ethics and Standards, Reuters; Hendrik Hertzberg, staff writer, The New Yorker; Harold Meyerson, executive editor, The American Prospect; and Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher, The Nation.

"Investigative journalism safeguards and promotes truth and accountability," said Alexandra Lescaze, executive director of The Sidney Hillman Foundation, "Each year we eagerly anticipate the outstanding entries we receive from local and national media across the country knowing that, despite political and financial constraints, journalists continue to expose injustice and make this country more equitable and accountable."

Since 1950, the Sidney Hillman Foundation has honored journalists, writers and public figures who pursue investigative journalism and public policy for the common good. Sidney Hillman was the founding president of the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union, a predecessor of Workers United, SEIU. An architect of the New Deal, Hillman fought to build a vibrant union movement extending beyond the shop floor to all aspects of working peoples' lives.

For more information, please visit hillmanfoundation.org

