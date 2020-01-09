Atticus Franchise Group Continues Rapid National Growth with Massage Envy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atticus Franchise Group and Massage Envy, the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network, are pleased to announce a partnership for nationwide growth.

The Atlanta-based private equity firm is already a multi-unit Massage Envy franchisee with a number of locations in the South, Midwest and Mountain States. Keeping on track with its goal of rapid growth, Atticus most recently acquired Novarus Capital Group's 18 Massage Envy locations in Colorado.

"Our partnership with Atticus supports Massage Envy's strategy of expanding the franchisee network with multi-unit franchise operators to compliment the amazing collection of single and multi-unit franchisees who make up this incredible brand We are looking to accelerate and strengthen our national footprint by partnering with experienced operators, like Atticus Franchise Group, who can dedicate resources to ensure each of their franchised locations continues to succeed," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO.

Through 2020, Atticus intends to maintain its growth by acquiring existing franchise locations and building out new franchise locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Wyoming. In addition, Atticus will continue their growth in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Utah, and Virginia where they currently own Massage Envy franchise locations.

"Atticus is dedicated to partnering with industry-leading brands that offer secure financial performance, significant marketplace relevance and strong leadership," said Michael Gonzalez, Brand President Massage Envy at Atticus Franchise Group. "Massage Envy has established a solid foundation with 18 years of experience and nearly 1,200 franchised locations within the system. With that growth and the brand's recent product and service innovations, we feel well positioned to serve emerging consumer wellness trends across the country."

Massage Envy continues to rapidly expand its menu of innovative services. In addition to therapeutic massage and Total Body Stretch, in 2019 it introduced Rapid Tension Relief along with high-end facials in partnership with professional skincare brands such as Obagi and Jan Marini. Starting in early 2020, Massage Envy will be offering a new solution for those who suffer from acne-prone skin with the addition of the Acne Facial Series, which delivers new customizable facials and take-home products from Proactiv.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and, does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Massage Envy franchisees are, collectively, the largest employer of massage therapists and estheticians, with more than 35,000 dedicated wellness professionals that provide best-in-class service to members. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

About Atticus Franchise Group

Founded in 2015, Atticus Franchise Group is an Atlanta-based private equity firm focused on consumer and retail companies, with a specialization in franchised and multi-unit business models. Atticus focuses on franchise concepts with a compelling value proposition, meaningful barriers-to-entry, predictable cash flows, and identifiable growth. Through their industry relationships, advisory board, lending partners, and previous experience of franchise operations, their team looks to create a competitive advantage for outsized returns for their investors. Currently, Atticus owns and operates Massage Envy, Wingstop, and Maaco Franchise locations.

