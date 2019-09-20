Attivio Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attivio, the leading provider of AI-powered answers and insights, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines.

In the report, Gartner states "As businesses evolve to become digital and generate more structured and unstructured content, the need for insight engine technology to surface relevant facts, content and knowledge to stakeholders is critical." Gartner evaluated 15 insight engine vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Attivio points to four factors that it believes contributed to the company's placement in this year's Leaders quadrant:

Quantified business value being realized by its customers Strong year-over-year growth in new customer acquisitions and client renewals Simplified product, pricing, and onboarding processes Adoption of cloud-based deployments that help minimize customers' total cost of ownership

"To achieve customer support, employee engagement, and risk mitigation goals, organizations need to empower their customers and employees with relevant answers and insights every step of the way. That means putting AI-powered answers and insights at the core of every interaction," said Stephen Baker, CEO, Attivio. "We believe Gartner's recognition validates our commitment to delivering innovation in all aspects of our products and business. From explainable AI to data connectors, and partnerships that bring their own expertise into deployments, we're always striving to help our customers create more meaningful and relevant experiences for their employees and customers."

Attivio enables organizations to deliver the most precise information at the time of need – whether solving a problem for a customer, investigating risks, or performing research to make a business decision. The solution's machine learning relevance, natural language understanding, and usage analytics ensure that the most relevant answers and insights are delivered to employees and customers. By capturing every interaction, analyzing user behaviors, and applying machine learning, Attivio's answers improve as content, data, and interactions evolve. Companies using Attivio deliver smarter self service, increase deflection rates, and improve key performance measures like mean time to resolution (MTTR) and net promotor scores (NPS).

This report is among recent analyst recognition for the Attivio Platform, including The Forrester Wave™ for Cognitive Search, Q2 2019.

Complimentary access to a copy of the full report can be found here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Attivio

The choice of mid-and large-sized organizations for over a decade, Attivio delivers AI-powered answers and insights that enable companies to answer the most complex questions asked by their employees, customers, and support teams. Using AI technologies like Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Text Analytics, Attivio helps companies increase call deflection, improve self-service success, and decrease mean time to resolution. To learn more about Attivio, visit www.attivio.com.

