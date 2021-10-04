ATTOM CEO Rob Barber Named 2021 HousingWire Vanguard

"Increasing real estate transparency. Powering innovation. Investing in data and people. These are the key components of ATTOM's mission that continue to drive our strategic vision, rapid growth, and data expansion initiatives," noted Barber. "We are committed to serving as a transformative information and property data services organization that fuels innovation, growth and strategy for our customers. This mantra has proven especially important in persevering through the pandemic. Even in today's current climate, we continue to influence and secure partnerships with industry-leading companies to bring new datasets to the market to power innovation."

Rob's true passion for property data guides the ATTOM team comprised of forward-thinking experts, committed to being the one source its customers need for real estate data solutions that impact decisions, innovation and profits. This enthusiasm continues to motivate the company's growing team of data experts dedicated to ensuring ATTOM's key stakeholders – ranging from customers to subsidiary partners – achieve success through a culture of integrity and excellence in a positive and collaborative environment.

"The Vanguards have become one of the highest achievements in housing and this year's list of award recipients represent an elite group of executives who proved to be resilient and adaptable throughout this past 18 months of extraordinary circumstances in the industry," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The 2021 Vanguards have proven to be true leaders, driving their organizations towards greatness, tackling challenges head on and making major waves in the housing market."

"We are proud to recognize the 2021 Vanguard winners, who represent the industry's most impressive leaders. They are leading through an incredible time for those in the housing market — whether real estate, mortgage or fintech — and driving one of the largest sectors of our economy," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.

