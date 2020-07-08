ATTOM Data Solutions Acquires Home Junction, Continuing The Company's Data And Application Expansion

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database, today announced it has acquired Home Junction Inc., a real estate data technology company that specializes in building high quality geographic boundary datasets for neighborhoods, school attendance zones, subdivisions and more.

"ATTOM's mission is to increase real estate transparency in America, and expanding our geospatial capabilities and datasets is core to that mission," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM Data Solutions. "This acquisition extends ATTOM's data footprint and will enhance our value proposition for our customers, while integrating a talented team from Home Junction to an already talented team at ATTOM. While data elements are important, people elements are even more important. This is an important acquisition because it is an investment in both data and people."

The strategic acquisition of Home Junction will expand ATTOM's already robust data warehouse by adding proprietary school and neighborhood boundary data, crime, points of interest and demographics. ATTOM will continue Home Junction's commitment of servicing real estate agents, teams and brokers with a suite of products that include custom websites and data widgets.

"Our focus at Home Junction has always been creating and unifying geospatial property datasets," said John Perkins, CEO and Founder of Home Junction. "By joining forces and having common goals, we are confident that ATTOM will continue to increase efficiencies in the marketplace and continue to be a custom solutions provider for businesses ranging from startup to seasoned enterprise."

Founded over 10 years ago, Home Junction's goal is to provide brokers, agents, teams, lenders, insurers and others with the ability to integrate vast amounts of property data into their internal and external web applications. The synergy of the two companies will strengthen ATTOM's competitive positioning in the enterprise data licensing marketplace and the consumer & investor real estate search market.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data delivery solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

About Home Junction Inc.

Based in San Diego, CA, Home Junction is a data technology company that specializes in real estate data and boundary licensing, custom websites created with WordPress real estate themes, WordPress real estate plugins and additional services. The company provides an extensive number of data layers on home sales, neighborhoods, schools, school attendance zones, demographics, home value estimates, geospatial boundaries, and other information. The founders have more than 50 years' experience combined in data aggregation and real estate website development.

