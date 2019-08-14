ATTOM Data Solutions Appoints Martha Notaras To Its Board Of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions , curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), is pleased to announce the appointment of Martha Notaras, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We're delighted to have Martha Notaras join our Board and we look forward to her valuable contributions," said Rob Barber, CEO, ATTOM Data Solutions. "Martha's deep professional background and corporate development experience in technology, information and financial service companies, will continue to strengthen our position as the premier one-stop shop for high-quality real estate data and fuel future growth and innovation."

This announcement comes on the heels of ATTOM most recently being acquired by Lovell Minnick Partners , a private equity firm specializing in financial and related business services companies.

Notaras is a partner at venture capital fund, XL Innovate, investing in insurtech and fintech, including startups focused on data and analytics, as well as new business models. She serves on the boards of four of XL Innovate's portfolio companies: Cape Analytics, Pillar Technologies, GeoQuant and Notion.

"I am delighted to serve on the ATTOM Data Solutions Board of Directors," said Martha Notaras. "ATTOM is transforming the future of property data through innovative technology and I look forward to helping power this innovation by guiding strategic initiatives to expand ATTOM's reach into various industries, with a strong focus on insurance-specific solutions."

Previously, Notaras ran corporate development for the business data and analytics division of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc. Of the 20 investments Notaras made, two achieved and maintained valuations over $1 billion. Notaras has served as board director for companies that are in early and growth stages, with a focus on fintech, insurtech, proptech, edtech and digital media. Notaras's prior experience includes investment banking at Merrill Lynch and commercial banking at Credit Suisse. Notaras earned her A.B. cum laude from Princeton University and her MBA from Harvard Business School, where she was a Baker Scholar, awarded for graduating in the top five percent of the class.

The 2019 ATTOM Data Solutions Board of Directors also consists of Rob Barber, CEO, ATTOM Data Solutions; Steve Ozonian, CEO of Williston Financial Group and Lead Director of LendingTree; John D. Cochran, Partner of Lovell Minnick and a member of its Investment Committee and its Management Committee; and Jason S. Barg, Partner of Lovell Minnick.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk property data licensing , Property Data APIs, market trends , marketing lists , match & append and introducing the first property data deliver solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS ).

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

christine.stricker@attomdata.com

Data and Report Licensing:

949.502.8313

datareports@attomdata.com

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

http://www.attomdata.com

