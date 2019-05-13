ATTOM Data Solutions CEO Rob Barber Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2019 American Business Awards®

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database and first property data provider of Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), today announced its CEO Rob Barber was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Tech Innovator of the Year category in The 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in the American Business Awards program. A wide range of categories were represented in the submission, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"This award is a direct reflection of our commitment to ensure our property data is foundational for companies innovating within the real estate, mortgage, marketing and insurance industries, fueling software applications and end-user products for these industries most innovative players," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. To learn more about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners visit www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Barber earned the Gold Stevie Award for his contributions in tech innovation over the past year, during which time Barber played a key role in ATTOM's successful completion of several strategic initiatives. A few of those initiatives include the company's acquisition by Lovell Minnick Partners to position the company for sustained growth, as well as its acquisition of Onboard Informatics, which added best-in-class neighborhood data to company's robust offering. Each of these partner initiatives were driven by the company's mission to increase real estate transparency by arming businesses and consumers with the property data needed to make wise decisions.

ATTOM has also launched multiple new products and services over the past year to bring more comprehensive real estate data to the marketplace, including: ATTOM List, a revamped marketing list creation platform; ATTOMIZED AVM, ATTOM's lender-grade Automated Valuation Model; ATTOM's self-service API platform, which consolidated its premium property, neighborhood, analytic and boundary data; ATTOM database to the cloud, with the migration of the 155-million-property; and the launch of ATTOM DaaS, a publishing platform combined with cloud technology, that greatly simplifies data access as well as offers on-demand computing power and storage capacity.

Barber, a 25-year veteran in the real estate information services industry, joined what was then RealtyTrac as CEO in 2015 and spearheaded the creation of the ATTOM Data Warehouse and the company's subsequent rebranding as ATTOM Data Solutions in 2016, and since then has worked diligently to solidify the company's brand as the leading supplier of premium property data.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, market trends, marketing lists, match & append and introducing the first property data deliver solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management – Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

christine.stricker@attomdata.com

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

http://www.attomdata.com

