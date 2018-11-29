ATTOM Data Solutions CEO Rob Barber Named 2018 HousingWire Vanguard

In its fourth year, HousingWire's Vanguard award program is recognizing 52 executives who have led their respective companies to spectacular success, as evidenced by expanding products, services, and profits. This year's recipients were carefully selected by HousingWire's editorial board, chosen for their vital contributions to their companies and the dynamic way they are changing the industry. The majority of the award recipients are leading from the C-suite, and many are also founders or co-founders of their businesses. Others are making invaluable contributions in business development, strategy, risk management and more.

"As the Vanguards award program continues to grow and become more successful, the entry point gets tighter. These winners are truly the best Vanguards in the mortgage finance industry, and they all deserve the highest honor in the space," said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney.

This year's Vanguards represent various sectors of the housing economy, including residential mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate, and were selected based on their accomplishments in the last 12 months in both their companies and the industry sectors they represent.

"I'm deeply honored to be recognized as a HousingWire Vanguard, and I'm committed to continuing to drive ATTOM's mission to increase real estate transparency by arming businesses and consumers with the property data needed to make wise decisions," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM Data Solutions.

Under Barber's leadership over the past year, ATTOM has successfully completed several strategic initiatives including the addition of best-in-class neighborhood data through the acquisition of Onboard Informatics and launching multiple new products and services to bring more comprehensive real estate data to the marketplace: Pre-Mover Leads; a revamped marketing list creation platform, ATTOM List; the new lender-grade ATTOMIZED AVM; a consolidated API platform; and the migration of the 155-million-property ATTOM database to the cloud.

Barber, a 25-year veteran in the real estate information services industry, joined what was then RealtyTrac as CEO in 2015 and spearheaded the creation of the ATTOM Data Warehouse and the company's subsequent rebranding as ATTOM Data Solutions in 2016, and since then has worked diligently to solidify the company's brand as the leading supplier of premium property data fueling real estate transparency.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 40,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 4 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.HousingWire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

About ATTOM Data Solutions

ATTOM Data Solutions provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, APIs, market trends, marketing lists, match & append and more.

Media Contact:

Christine Stricker

949.748.8428

christine.stricker@attomdata.com

SOURCE ATTOM Data Solutions

Related Links

http://www.attomdata.com

